Tesla FSD Beta 10.13 gets the ‘two weeks’ treatment, Musk notes roundabout improvement – Teslarati

Tesla’s next version of the Full Self-Driving Beta will be released in “two weeks,” a timeframe that is all too familiar for owners of the company’s all-electric vehicles. CEO Elon Musk stated FSD Beta version 10.13 will be released with notable improvements in terms of roundabout maneuverability.

Musk stated on Twitter last night that FSD Beta’s newest version would be released in two weeks, but it remains to be seen if Tesla can remain on this schedule. While the automaker’s executives have said in the past that new FSD Beta software updates will be released consistently in this timeframe, Tesla takes relatively no chances with its semi-autonomous suite. If the newest version is not ready for a release to the over 100,000 Beta members, it won’t be deployed.

Nevertheless, Musk believes Tesla’s newest version will make it out to the Beta fleet in two weeks.

It follows the delayed release of FSD Beta version 10.12, which was released in mid-May 2022. The improvements were deployed as Software Update 2022.12.3.10 and included several upgrades. Tesla said improved creeping for visibility, reduced instances of uncomfortable turns, smooth maneuvering in restricted spaces, more safety in turns with crossing traffic, and other upgrades.

With the v10.13 update, Musk said Tesla has been focusing on improving roundabout maneuvers, which have seemed to be a challenge with the FSD suite for several years. While recent versions of the FSD Beta have shown roundabout maneuvers are being met with increased confidence, they have stumped previous installments of the Full Self-Driving suite. However, improvements come with every mile driven thanks to the company’s Neural Network, which obtains information about road conditions and driver behaviors to become safer and more accurate with its movements in the future.

Tesla has implemented roundabout improvements in the FSD suite for several years. In June 2020, the company increased roundabout support, which supplemented the already-improving performance of Tesla vehicles. Roundabouts are extremely challenging and are most commonly found in Europe and the East Coast of the U.S., according to the Department of Transportation.

We’re going deep on roundabouts! Should get noticeably better with 10.13.

Tesla started adding drivers with a Safety Score of 93 and up to the FSD Beta program to increase the number of cars in the pool. It increases the data Tesla is obtaining for its self-driving project, which Musk believes will be completed by the end of the year.

