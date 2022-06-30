Apple Mail modernizes with several new features in macOS Ventura and iOS 16 – 9to5Mac

Ads

June 7

Allison McDaniel

– Jun. 7th 2022 7:57 am PT

@aamcdani

While Apple’s Mail app didn’t quite get the overhaul we were looking for at WWDC, the app is still getting its largest update in years. We have notable new features coming to Mail alongside macOS Ventura, iOS 16, and iPadOS 16 later in the fall; let’s see what’s ahead.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Users can schedule emails in advance and have a “moment” to cancel the delivery of a message before it reaches the recipient’s inbox. We don’t know yet how long this moment will last. Also, Mail will now detect if a users forgot to include part of the message like an attachment. Thankfully, we can save ourselves some embarrassment. Who’s sent emails to dozens of people at once, only to forget the attachment? 🙋‍♀️

Additionally, users will have the option to go back to previous messages at a later date and time with Remind Later and Follow Up suggestions. These features automatically remind you to follow up on an email if you haven’t received a response.

The update also brings a revamp to searching within the Mail app, delivering more relevant and accurate results. Users can view their recent emails, contacts, documents, and links as soon as they begin to search for emails.

I’m glad to see Apple making efforts to bring new features to its Mail app. While Mail has potential, it needed a bit of TLC. I’m personally looking forward to scheduling emails; I like to plan ahead, and this sounds like it’ll help me stay efficient.

Want to test out the new features already? Check out our guide on how to install the iOS 16 beta:

Were there any other updates you were hoping for? Are there any new features you’re looking forward to using? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

@aamcdani

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

15 years of the iPhone

Alpine iLX-507 review: CarPlay retrofit

Hands-on with the iOS 16 Home app

Kuo: Apple 5G modem faces development woes

source

Ads