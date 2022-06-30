HTC Desire 22 is a mid-range Android smartphone 'built for the metaverse' – Neowin

1 hour ago
2 hours ago
9 hours ago
12 hours ago
1 hour ago
2 hours ago
13 hours ago
16 hours ago
9 hours ago
19 hours ago
Jun 29, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
9 hours ago
19 hours ago
Jun 27, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
2 hours ago
12 hours ago
16 hours ago
19 hours ago
Jun 11, 2022
May 10, 2022
Apr 3, 2022
Mar 8, 2022
May 8, 2022
May 6, 2022
Apr 3, 2022
Mar 27, 2022
12 hours ago
Jun 12, 2022
Jun 10, 2022
Jun 8, 2022
May 15, 2021
Apr 27, 2021
Apr 10, 2021
Apr 3, 2021
Jun 29, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 12, 2022
May 29, 2022
May 8, 2022
Apr 28, 2022
13 hours ago
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 27, 2022
Jun 26, 2022
Jun 28, 2022 18:16 EDT
HTC has unveiled its metaverse-focused smartphone. The HTC Desire 22 seems to be a capable “mid-range” Android smartphone that could compete with similar offerings from Samsung, Xiaomi, and others.
HTC was undoubtedly one of the biggest Android smartphone manufacturers just a few years ago. However, its less-than-aggressive approach, coupled with intense competition from Chinese mobile makers, left the company behind. The HTC Desire 22 could be the company’s comeback phone. And this time, HTC is not trying to compete in the premium market.
The HTC Desire 22 Pro is priced at £399.00. The smartphone has a mid-range spec sheet to match its price. The Android smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with 5G network connectivity. The SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. HTC has opted for an LCD screen instead of OLED. The HTC Desire 22 runs Android 12 out of the box.
Desire 22 pro is the phone to carry you into the future.
Learn more: https://t.co/QOev17nRSQ#htc pic.twitter.com/Hrwrp5iNmw
The smartphone packs a decent size 4520mAh battery and features IP67 water and dust resistance. The HTC Desire 22 sports a triple camera setup on the back. There’s a 64Mp f/1.79 main camera, a 13Mp f/2.4 ultra-wide sensor, and a single 5Mp f/2.4 depth sensor.
A side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and video stabilization are some of the other highlights of the device. Strangely, HTC is offering the Desire 22 in Black color only.
The company had previously teased that it was readying a “high-end” device focused on the metaverse. As it turns out, the HTC Desire 22 can mirror its screen to the Vive Flow headset. The company relies on Miracast to wirelessly show the phone screen on the VR headset. Needless to mention, this doesn't seem to be a path-breaking or innovative feature.
HTC hasn’t produced any “flagship” Android smartphones since 2018. It did attempt a rather lackluster comeback with the blockchain-focused “Exodus” device in 2019. Both the devices weren't able to win back customers. Perhaps the HTC Desire 22 might change the trend.
Jun 29, 2022 with 19 comments
Jun 28, 2022 with 8 comments
Jun 28, 2022 with 9 comments
Jun 28, 2022 with 2 comments
Apr 21, 2022
Mar 4, 2022
Mar 2, 2022
Mar 15, 2021
Please enter your reason for reporting this comment.
microsoft weekly
tabbed file explorer
windows 11 insider preview
windows 11 22h2
doogee s98 pro
windows 11 uninstall
patch tuesday promo
tech tip tuesday
windows 11 22h2
windows 11 22h2 rtm
internet explorer
twirl 71
© Since 2000 Neowin LLC. All trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
HTC Desire 22 is a mid-range Android smartphone 'built for the metaverse' – Neowin
1 hour ago