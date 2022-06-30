Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022: Everything You Need to Know – House Beautiful

Ads

Furniture, mattresses, TVs, Apple products and more are already up to 40% off.

Amazon Prime Day is officially returning this summer! According to an Amazon press release, . Every year, Prime Day brings the promise of Black Friday-level discounts (we’re talking 50% off and above) on millions of items across all product categories. Last year, there were so many can’t-miss home deals that we made a Prime Day shopping list for every room in your home.

While we don’t know all of this year’s sale details yet, per the press release, you can expect huge Prime Day savings on brands including Beats, Casper, iRobot and SharkNinja and some of the lowest prices ever on select products from Sony, Bose and GE. Also to keep in mind is that early Prime Day deals will launch June 21 and are set to include 55% off Amazon devices, up to 50% off Fire TV and more. And between June 12 and 21, shoppers will be able to win major prizes (like tickets to the Super Bowl LVII and VIP music passes) when supporting small businesses with their dollars.

Even now, however, there are already thousands of deals that you can shop. If you don’t want to wait or deal with stiff competition for the best bargains once the early and day-of deals roll around (on Prime Day proper, many sell out almost instantly) — these promotions can’t be missed. Lucky for us home enthusiasts, many of the best current deals are in categories like bedding, small appliances, smart home technology and outdoor furniture. Amazon is also already offering rare discounts on Apple products like and (last year, were 20% off on Prime Day, and right now they’re 30% off, so if you’ve been eyeing a pair now’s a great time to go for it).

Ahead, we’ve gathered all the best pre-Amazon Prime Day deals that Prime members can go ahead and claim. Next, we answer some of our readers’ most frequently asked questions about Amazon Prime Day 2022, including the logistical details we know (so far!), how to get an Amazon Prime membership in time for the savings event, and of course, we speculate on what more of the best prime Day deals of 2022 will be.



This is one of the best iRobot deals we’ve seen yet on Amazon: the Roomba i3+ robot vacuum and Braava Jet m6 robot mop are now available in a bundle with a self-emptying station, and the bundle is $200 off. The regular price for the vacuum is $550 and the regular price for the mop is $450, so this bundle deal is a total savings of $300.

Tuft & Needle mattresses are affordable (most models are just over $1,000 or less) but are still innovative and truly supportive. We especially love the cooling properties and edge support that prevents you from sinking in even when you get close to the sides in this top-rated gel foam mattress.

Home cooks with a Le Creuset dutch oven on their wish list know how rare it is to find one on sale. This supersized 7.25-quart version in classic red enameled cast iron is a whopping $120 off right now.

Speaking of rare sales, the Apple Airpods Max over-ear headphones are at their lowest price ever. Snag the popular pick in various chic hues before it sells out.

This appliance will be your new secret weapon in the kitchen. It’s an indoor grill, air fryer, roaster, convection oven, and dehydrator all in one—and at a price comparable to one of those appliances on their own.

Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to save on AirPods. While this year’s Prime Day AirPods deals are still under wraps, AirPods Pro are already over 20% off.

This is one of the best early Prime Day deals out there: are marked down up to 40% off, which means savings of up to $1,000. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your home entertainment setup, this is it.

Stainless steel cookware has better heat retention and is much more durable than nonstick cookware. This 12-piece set, including two saucepans, two skillets, a stock pot, saute pan, steamer, and five tight-fitting lids, will take your favorite recipes to new heights.

Amazon devices are another staple of Prime Day discounts. Take this new and improved fourth generation Echo Dot—it’s complete with a digital clock display and a more powerful speaker than previous models, and it’s only $50 right now.

These are some of our all-time favorite sheets sold on Amazon. They’re cooling, eco-friendly, anti-bacterial, and the price can’t be beaten.

Nothing says summertime like an Adirondack chair. This one is made of a strong weather-resistant plastic which makes the chair both extremely durable and easy to clean.

This baby monitor by Hatch is so much more than that: it’s also a nightlight, sound machine, and time-to-rise alarm, and can be controlled remotely through an app on your phone. It’s one of the highest-rated and #1 best-selling baby monitors on Amazon.

Digital photo frames make great gifts because they’re a practical yet sentimental addition to any home. We’re fans of Aura’s digital frames in particular because you can use their app to pre-load photos to the frame without opening the box, so when the lucky recipient unwraps it, it’s immediately ready to be put on display.

If you like to keep up with your health stats but aren’t a fan of bulky fitness trackers or smartwatches, the Halo Band is a great option. It measures steps, heart rate, sleep, body composition, and more, but the device itself is hidden under a wearable fabric band so it’s super discreet. All your stats are viewable in the Halo app, too.

Zinus makes some of the most affordable yet reliable bed frames out there. Their popular metal and wood (yes, it’s solid pine) Suzanne platform bed is discounted even further ahead of Prime Day.

In addition to bed frames, Zinus also makes super-affordable mattresses. The above platform bed and this green tea memory foam mattress are a match made in heaven for your empty guest room.

Mirrors are one of those things that always tend to be more expensive than you think, so definitely keep your eyes peeled for mirror sales during Prime Day. This arched mirror comes with a floor stand and a wall mount so you can display it however you like. Arch-style mirrors are known for drawing the eye upward and creating the illusion of higher ceilings, so it’ll really open up your space.

Remember peak pandemic when virtually all generators were out of stock? Thankfully, the supply chain has caught up, and now Amazon has generators on sale. The Jackery Explorer 500 solar generator has enough capacity to power a whole campsite or multiple appliances. It’s about the size of a basketball, making it portable.

This workhorse carpet cleaner features 12 rows of rotating brushes and strong suction that removes embedded dirt and stains for professional-grade cleaning. It’s an Amazon customer favorite with nearly 23,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, and based on previous years, we expect it to be majorly discounted leading up to Prime Day.

Prime Day is a great time to save on in-season items that might otherwise be difficult to find at a discount. Take this 5-piece patio furniture set: it’s the best-selling patio set on Amazon and it’s nearly 30% off right now, just in time for summer backyard entertaining.

A pour-over coffee maker is a great way to hone your barista skills at home. This version by Bodum is one of our favorites, and 41% off is one of the steepest discounts we’ve seen.

Amazon continues to surprise us with their pre-Prime Day deals on Apple products. Like AirPods, the 2021 iPad Mini is also impressively discounted to the tune of 20% off right now.

If you have summer travel plans for the first time in two years, it might be time to upgrade your luggage. Lucky for you, Amazon is running great deals on luggage leading up to Prime Day, including this best-selling Samsonite hard-side suitcase that’ll keep your belongings safe even when it’s jostled around at the airport.

Amazon’s Echo Show brings Alexa to life with a smart digital display. In addition to the voice commands you’d expect from a standard Echo, it is also capable of video calling, streaming TV shows and movies, or displaying photos.

Gone are the days of sleeping atop a glorified oversized balloon. This air mattress features ComfortCoil technology that provides firmness and support comparable to the mattress on your bed, and for under $200. Your summer guests will thank you!

Amazon Prime Day is an annual event that started in 2015 to commemorate Amazon’s 20th anniversary. Since then, the event has become Amazon’s biggest sale of the year, even bigger than Black Friday, with major discounts across all product categories.

Amazon Prime Day will be a 48-hour event that runs from July 12 to 13, according to . Prime Day Deals will begin at at 3 a.m. EDT. Amazon will also launch early Prime Day deals starting June 21.

Prime Day savings are only available for Amazon Prime subscribers. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, but take note that Amazon does offer discounts for students, seniors and more. They also offer a free a 30-day trial for first-time users.

It’s hard to overstate the savings potential of Prime Day. In 2021, there were over two million deals across every category, including fashion, appliances, tech (including Amazon devices), furniture, beauty, home and travel. While many of this year’s official Prime Day deals are still under wraps, we do know that there will be huge Prime Day savings on brands including Beats, Casper, iRobot and SharkNinja and some of the lowest prices ever on select products from Sony, Bose and GE. Early Prime Day deals, which start June 21, are also set to include 55% off select Amazon devices and up 55% off Fire TV.

The best Prime Day deals tend to be in the home category or tech and electronics categories. Last year, kitchen appliances like Instant Pots and air fryers and cleaning appliances like robot vacuums were discounted up to 40% off. Furniture, bedding, home decor, and home tech like air purifiers and security systems were up to 50% off.

From June 21 through July 11, for every $1 spent on eligible products on the site’s small business section, shoppers will be able to win major prizes, including tickets to the Super Bowl LVII and VIP passes to music experiences in L.A. and Las Vegas. You’ll also have the chance to win tickets to a special New York City screening and cast meet-and-greet for Prime Video’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series and a VIP trip to Amazon’s first-ever clothing store, Amazon Style, near L.A.

