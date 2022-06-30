Amazon Prime Day sale 2021 starts tomorrow: Tips to get best deals and discounts – Gadgets Now

Ads

25 Jul, 2021, 09:22AM IST

Amazon Prime Day sale 2021 will offer a 10 percent instant discount on certain products on purchases made via HDFC Bank cards or EMI transactions. Remember, this discount is usually capped to a certain amount.

Don’t wait for prices to go down further for a popular product — especially phones, appliances or other electronic items. As popular products on discount are usually kept only in limited quantity. They are like those products in show window, put to grab attention and call shoppers. So there are chances that they will go out of stock within hours or you may see an increase in price.

Make sure you have Notifications On in the Amazon app. Go to Settings and click on Notifications. Choose Personalised Notifications to get alerts about products you have browsed for or added to wishlist.

While the sale starts at 12am on July 26, you can add products which you wish to buy earlier. So, go and add them to your shopping cart. All deals and discounts may not show right now but when you checkout, the updated prices will reflect.

Amazon has already listed out products and categories on which heavy discounts will be available. Go through the website and check the deals you may be keen on.

Once the sale goes live, be on the lookout for lightning deals. These limited-time deals offer better discounts. Amazon Prime Day sale 2021 will be offering Wow Deals between 4-6pm on both July 26 and 27.

You can download the Amazon Assistant – available only for PCs – to get notifications if you are not shopping from the app. It will help you compare prices, discover new items, see ratings and more.

Before the sale starts, get your payment options ready and saved to save time and checkout faster. This will be important especially during those lightning deals.

Amazon gives enough information and does quite a fine job of segregation on deals available for specific items. Keep an eye on such deals.

Adding money to your Amazon Pay account to may help. There may be some special deals you get if you pay using your Amazon Card balance or via UPI option on Amazon Pay.

First things first, to access Amazon Prime Day sale you do need to be a Prime member. So get that membership immediately, if you don’t have it. You can pay Rs 329 for three months or Rs 999 for a year. Amazon Prime membership is also available free with several Airtel and Vodafone postpaid plans.

