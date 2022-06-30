NordVPN: Everything you need to know – PCGamesN

Ads

Published: Jun 28, 2022

Adam Randall

Published: Jun 28, 2022

NordVPN is probably the most recognisable VPN brand of our time. You’ve no doubt seen the ads around the internet since it’s up there with Raid: Shadow Legends in terms of sponsoring YouTube videos, but you might not know exactly what NordVPN does. Don’t worry, you’ve come to the right place and we’ve got you covered.

Below, we’ve answered some of the most common questions that people ask about NordVPN so you don’t lost in all that technical terminology. Obviously you’re going to want to make sure you’re well informed before you make a financial commitment to a service like this, so we hope this will be handy.

A VPN can really enhance your internet experience in many ways, from boosting internet speeds, to keeping your internet search data completely private, and allowing you to avoid irritating adverts. But what does NordVPN, specifically, have to offer? Well, we have answers to all your question below.

As a virtual private network (VPN), NordVPN allows you to access the internet through servers all over the world, as opposed to your native connection. Here are some of the benefits of doing this:

These are points that would apply to any VPN, so what sets NordVPN apart? Well, for one thing, it uses the WireGuard protocol, which means that it is able to encrypt your private data much more quickly. Speaking of speed, it’s also one of the fastest VPN services that you’ll find. On top of all that, it has over 5,000 servers across 60 countries, offers router support, and allows up to six simultaneous connections. Check the table below for an overview.

Absolutely. Arguably, it is safer to use NordVPN when online than it is to not use it. While it provides privacy more so than security, that privacy itself gives you a type of security in that dubious parties cannot steal and exploit your private data if you are using a VPN.

NordVPN is kind of middle-of-the-road when it comes to pricing. While some services are cheaper (there are even free VPNs), there are certainly those which are more expensive too. There are three different service packages from NordVPN (Complete, Plus, and Standard) and each of them has a monthly, annual, and two-year payment plan:

You’ll want to understand the refund policy. If you’re interested, but a little wary, you’ll be pleased to hear that it has a 30-day money-back guarantee. This should give you plenty of time to determine whether or not it’s worth your money.

Unfortunately, NordVPN does not offer a free trial. However, the 30-day money-back guarantee means that you can have a free trial, of sorts. If you want to try it out for a little while, as long as it’s within 30 days, you can get a full refund, so you can essentially try it for free.

It is possible to use NordVPN for Netflix. You may find that it enables you to enjoy your favourite shows in a higher quality and with less buffering (depending on your ISP). However, we should advise that using a VPN to access the Netflix content of other regions is against the Netflix terms of services. It isn’t, however, against the law, and there are no known instances of Netflix having banned somebody from accessing their services because they used a VPN.

If you want to cancel your NordVPN account (which, for reference, will simply stop the next payment from being taken from your account, rather than giving you a refund), here are the steps you need to follow:

After this, NordVPN will not take any further payments from you.

We hope that this has been a useful point of reference for anybody who wanted to know more about NordVPN. If you’re in the market for a VPN, you might also be interested in our guides on the best VPN service, and the best VPN deals, which might help make it easier for you to make a decision.

Adam Randall

Gaming since 1997, Adam’s taste in video games is very broad. From sailing the ocean in Sea of Thieves, to building nice houses in Minecraft or even going on a platforming adventure in Yooka-Laylee – Adam loves all the things the video game world provides.

