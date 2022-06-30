AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Defense World

Ads

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,370.76 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,298.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,590.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

