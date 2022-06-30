Apple announcing Q3 2022 financial results on July 28 – The Apple Post

Apple has scheduled its Q3 2022 earnings call for July 28 to report the results for the second quarter of the year after posting a March quarter revenue record in Q2 2022 of $97.3 billion, up 9 percent year over year.
The call, which customarily is chaired by Apple CEO Tim Cook and Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri will be held at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET with Apple releasing its full earnings report 30 minutes prior. In typical fashion, Cook and Maestri will take part in a short question and answer session with investors afterwards, which will also be available to stream live on Apple.com.
