Amazon Prime Day Sale: Heres all offers you can avail – Gizbot

Amazon Prime Day, the 36-hour sale is all set to debut in a few minutes. The sale will debut at 12 PM today and go on until July 17 midnight. Of course, this the right time for you to grab hold of the products that you want to buy as there will be attractive discounts.
Amazon Prime Day sale: Get heavy discounts on OnePlus 6, Moto G6, Galaxy Note8 and more
Besides India, the Prime Day sale will happen across several countries in the same period. Eventually, there are over a million enticing deals meant for the price-conscious buyers. Notably, in addition to the discounts and offers provided by Amazon, there are a slew of other partner offers as well.
Samsung Galaxy Note8 is available for Rs 38,333 on Amazon Prime Day
Today, we have curated a list of offers that you can avail across a wide range of product categories on Amazon India. Take a look at the same from below and get to know how you can avail the maximum discount possible during the 36 hours of sale. However, there are terms and conditions associated with each of these deals.
HDFC Bank Offer
Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10% instant discount on transactions made using the credit and debuts from the bank and choosing EMI payment option.
Amazon Pay Offer
If you choose to pay for the purchase using Amazon Pay Balance, then you are entitled to get 10% cashback on the same.
No cost EMI
If you happen to purchase any product on EMI, then fret not as you will not have any additional interest. The online retailer offers no cost EMI payment options on a wide range of products.
Exchange Offers
When you buy products during this sale and choose to exchange an old product, then you can avail attractive exchange offers. Also, there is an additional Rs. 3,000 discount on the same.
Up to 80% off on Mobile Accessories
Interested in buying mobile accessories such as data cables, screen protectors, cases, covers and power banks? Well, you can get up to 80% discount on the purchase during this 36-hour sale.
Prime Day Flash Sale
The flash sale during the Amazon Prime Day sale is also an interesting one. Today, you can get your hands on the Redmi Y2 at 1 PM. There will be more models available on flash sale at regular intervals.
Saving Big On Echo Devices
If you want to purchase the Amazon Echo lineup of smart speakers, then you can save a lot on them. So, its the right time to upgrade to a smart speaker now.
Up to 40% off on Mobiles
We have already seen the discounts on mobiles during this sale on Amazon. Well, avail up to 40% off on your next smartphone purchase.
