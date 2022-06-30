Meo opts for Velocix – Broadband TV News

Ads

June 29, 2022 By Chris Dziadul

The Portuguese pay-TV operator Meo has chosen Velocix’s content delivery network (CDN) and recording management (VRM) software to expand its Apple TV and Android TV based video services.

Commenting on the development, Miguel Jardim, head of TV services, engineering network at Meo, said: “We needed to expand our streaming network and advance our recording architecture to keep pace with robust subscriber demand for our OTT TV services based on Apple TV and Android TV, along with mobile devices. Velocix’s technology is reliable, flexible, and cloud-ready, which is critically important to us as we grow and evolve our business”.

Anthony Berkeley, CEO at Velocix, added: “We are delighted to extend our successful relationship with Meo, and excited that our cloud-ready software solutions are helping to bring next-generation video services to consumers across Portugal”.

Meo is the consumer brand of Altice Portugal and provides internet, video, telephony, and mobile services to more than 6 million homes and businesses.

Meanwhile, Velocix is a carrier-grade video streaming and ad tech supplier.

