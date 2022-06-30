Nothing has Sold More than 400,000 ear (1) Units, 4 More Products in Development – MySmartPrice

Within a few months of its global availability, the Carl Pei-owned company has sold over 4 lakh units of the Ear (1).
Nothing launched its first TWS in India and other markets last year. The company announced its new TWS in July 2021 in India, which went on sale in August for Rs 5,999. Nothing later increased the price of its TWS in India by Rs 1,000 due to a rise in component cost. As a mid-cycle refresh, the company also launched a Black Edition colour option of the Ear (1).
The company had previously announced that it shipped over 1,00,000 units of earphones between September-October 2021. Pei's company is currently working on four new products. However, details about these upcoming Nothing products remain unknown at the moment. There are rumours of a smartphone from the company that is currently under development. It is rumoured to launch in early 2022.
Nothing had previously stated that it wants to create a suite of smart, connected consumer technology products in the future. It has partnered with the likes of Qualcomm, Teenage Engineering, etc. The company recently hired former Dyson Head of Design & Product Experience, Adam Bates as the Design Director for Nothing.
The Ear (1) comes in two colours – White and Black, it is priced at Rs 6,999 and can be purchased via Flipkart. The TWS has been available online for as low as Rs 4,999 as part of the various e-commerce offers and sales on Flipkart.
The USP of the Ear 1 is its design. The earbuds and the charging case sport a semi-transparent design. The bottom half of the case has a white/ black finish. In the case of the earbuds, the stem is transparent, whereas the upper portion of the bids has a black/ white finish depending on the colour of your choice.
Each earbud packs an 11.6mm dynamic driver. Ear 1 supports active noise cancellation (ANC), with two levels of intensity. Users can switch between the ANC levels or set the earbuds to Transparency mode on the Ear 1 app.
With ANC enabled, the earbuds offer up to four hours of battery life on a single charge. Without ANC, one can expect up to 5.7 hours of battery life. The charging case offers up to 34 hours of playback in total.
The earbuds are IPX4-rated for water resistance and come with support for Qi-wireless charging and wired charging via a USB Type-C cable. The Nothing TWS supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with SBC and AAC codecs.
