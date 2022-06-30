Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Defense World

Ads

2022-06-30

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,359.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,291.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,584.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

