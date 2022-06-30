Mega iPhone 13 Pro Max price cut: Don’t wait for iPhone 14, Get this offer now; check details – HT Tech

Ads

iPhone 13 Pro Max price cut: Don’t let all these iPhone 14 leaks and rumors distract you. While the newest iteration by Apple still has months to arrive, you have an amazing iPhone deal that you can grab right now! The higher end Apple flagship, iPhone 13 Pro Max has an insane value deal by AT&T right now and you should not miss it. The Dallas-based wireless network provider is offering the latest Apple smartphone for just $11.12 per month, including exchange offer. But before investing yourself in this offer, do know that there are some terms and conditions to this deal. Read on to know everything about this discount.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the most premium iPhone 13 model. It features a 6.7-inch with Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the latest Apple A15 Bionic chipset. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP wide lens primary camera with OIS, a 12MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and a 12MP ultra wide camera. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4352mAh battery which supports 27W fast-charging.

The base variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs $1,099. AT&T, in its normal offering, charges $30.56 a month for a period of 36 months for the smartphone. But right now in this iPhone 13 Pro Max price cut, a user can buy the same smartphone for just $11.12. That’s just one-third of the original price! But to be eligible, you need to buy a new AT&T line. And how can you knock-off the price so much? By taking advantage of their exchange offer. So, you can just trade-in an older device and get as much as $700 off on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. If you manage to get the full value from the trade-in, you are taking home the smartphone at just $11.12. So, why would you ever wait for the iPhone 14?

Do note, the above mentioned price is applicable only for the 128GB variant. If you prefer the 256 GB, 512 GB or the 1024 GB variant, you would need to pay a higher fee.

First, visit the AT&T website: https://www.att.com/buy/phones/apple-iphone-13-pro-max-128gb-alpine-green.html



Choose the internal memory and color option.

Opt for a new line.

Click on ‘Trade-in an older device’

In the next screen you will need to add the carrier, brand name, phone model to confirm the device.

Once done, you can simply make payment and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be delivered to you soon.

