Child Of Elon Musk Receives Approval For Name And Gender Change: Santa Monica Beat – June 27th, 2022 – SM Mirror – Santa Monica Mirror

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Child Of Elon Musk Receives Approval For Name And Gender Change
* Smash And The John Muir Elementary Prepare For Mold Removal
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
June 30, 2022
Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan…
June 29, 2022
Figueroa Mountain Brewing acquires Broxton Brewery, The Stalking Horse and more. Staff, current beer taps to remain on board at…
June 29, 2022
Bar Hermanito applies for an alcohol exemption sales permit for space at 802 Broadway in Santa Monica By Dolores Quintana…
June 29, 2022
Bodies 2.0 The Universe Within has been experienced by millions of people worldwide. The exhibition shows over 200 actual human…
June 29, 2022
Fireworks, parades, runs and more taking place across the Westside By Ashley Sloan Pacific Palisades The Pacific Palisades will be…
June 29, 2022
Building electric circuit friendship detectors and applying engineering principles to solve real world problems are Westside school projects receiving funding…
June 28, 2022
A traveling exhibit in partnership with Indianilla Cultural Center, Mexico City and Real de Catorce Cultural Center, Real de Catorce,…
June 28, 2022
Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional death in the World. Prevention is key and ‘Swim With Heart’ has…
June 28, 2022
Pilot program will run through end of year By Dolores Quintana At the Santa Monica City Council meeting on June…
June 28, 2022
Motion from LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz calls for banning the building of any new gas pumping facilities By Sam…
June 27, 2022
Brunson Terrance coming to 1819 Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica By Dolores Quintana Community Corp. of Santa Monica has completed…
June 24, 2022
Real estate sales drop 21 percent in past year By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles real estate market is showing…
June 24, 2022
Developer announces complete of West End at Pico and Overland Developer HLW, on behalf of GPI Companies and in partnership…
June 24, 2022
In a cursory review, the City Clerk’s office verified 10,277 of the over 11,000 signatures By Dolores Quintana Santa Monica…
June 23, 2022
Drill to take place at John Adams Middle School Friday morning By Sam Catanzaro An active shooter training will take…
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Santa Monica and the surrounding areas!
Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan…
Real estate sales drop 21 percent in past year By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles real estate market is showing…
© 2021 Santa Monica Mirror
Made with ❤️ by ENKI Tech