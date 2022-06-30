Child Of Elon Musk Receives Approval For Name And Gender Change: Santa Monica Beat – June 27th, 2022 – SM Mirror – Santa Monica Mirror

Ads

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.

* Child Of Elon Musk Receives Approval For Name And Gender Change

* Smash And The John Muir Elementary Prepare For Mold Removal

All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

Juliet Lemar

Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan…

Staff Writer

Figueroa Mountain Brewing acquires Broxton Brewery, The Stalking Horse and more. Staff, current beer taps to remain on board at…

Staff Writer

Bar Hermanito applies for an alcohol exemption sales permit for space at 802 Broadway in Santa Monica By Dolores Quintana…

Juliet Lemar

Bodies 2.0 The Universe Within has been experienced by millions of people worldwide. The exhibition shows over 200 actual human…

Staff Writer

Fireworks, parades, runs and more taking place across the Westside By Ashley Sloan Pacific Palisades The Pacific Palisades will be…

Staff Writer

Building electric circuit friendship detectors and applying engineering principles to solve real world problems are Westside school projects receiving funding…

Sam Catanzaro

A traveling exhibit in partnership with Indianilla Cultural Center, Mexico City and Real de Catorce Cultural Center, Real de Catorce,…

Juliet Lemar

Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional death in the World. Prevention is key and ‘Swim With Heart’ has…

Staff Writer

Pilot program will run through end of year By Dolores Quintana At the Santa Monica City Council meeting on June…

Sam Catanzaro

Motion from LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz calls for banning the building of any new gas pumping facilities By Sam…

Staff Writer

Brunson Terrance coming to 1819 Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica By Dolores Quintana Community Corp. of Santa Monica has completed…

Staff Writer

Real estate sales drop 21 percent in past year By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles real estate market is showing…

Staff Writer

Developer announces complete of West End at Pico and Overland Developer HLW, on behalf of GPI Companies and in partnership…

Staff Writer

In a cursory review, the City Clerk’s office verified 10,277 of the over 11,000 signatures By Dolores Quintana Santa Monica…

Sam Catanzaro

Drill to take place at John Adams Middle School Friday morning By Sam Catanzaro ​​An active shooter training will take…

