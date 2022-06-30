Ethereum price live today – Why Ethereum price is falling by 4.83% today? Ethereum price analysis | ETMarkets – Economic Times

Ads

M cap

The total market value of a cryptocurrency’s circulating supply. It is analogous to the free-float capitalization in the stock market.

Market Cap = Current Price x Circulating Supply

Circulating Supply

The amount of coins that are circulating in the market and are in public hands. It is analogous to the flowing shares in the stock market.

It includes coins that have been already created, minus any coins that have been burned.

M.Cap Rank

This is the ranking of a coin based on MCap or Market capitalization. Higher the market capitalization of a company, higher the rank it is assigned.

Max Supply

The maximum amount of coins that will ever exist in the lifetime of the cryptocurrency. It is analogous to the fully diluted shares in the stock market.

What is Ethereum price today?

Ethereum is down by -8.34%. Ethereum price as on was Rs 85,330.

What is the difference between Ethereum and Ether?

While Ethereum is a blockchain-based platform, Ether is a cryptocurrency that was initially intended to be used for monetary transactions with Ethereum’s network. Ethereum, as a platform, can be used to implement smart contacts and create decentralized apps whereas, Ether can be used to make payments within Ethereum’s network as well as other platforms where it’s accepted. Ether can also be bought, sold or traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges such as Coinbase and Binance.

Is Ethereum better than Bitcoin?

While Bitcoin is just a cryptocurrency, Ethereum is a decentralized platform that has its native digital currency — Ether — and can be used for several other applications such as creating games or banking apps. Ethereum’s network validates and creates new blocks much faster than Bitcoin’s network which makes transactions on Ethereum’s network faster. However, historically, the market value of Bitcoin has always been higher than that of Ether. The total production quantity of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million but Ether has no such limitation.

How can I buy Ethereum in India?

Ethereum or Ether can be purchased in India from cryptocurrency exchanges such as CoinDCX, WazirX or CoinSwitch Kuber. Users need to create a trading account on any of these exchanges. Ether can be purchased as per its present value in INR through the exchange.

What are smart contracts?

A smart contract is a set of predefined rules/criteria that is framed in with the consensus of both parties during a transaction that is meant to be executed on Ethereum. These contracts are used for the creation of decentralized apps on the platform and are executed automatically once all the required criteria are fulfilled during a transaction.

Are cryptocurrencies legal in India?

Yes, buying, selling or owning cryptocurrencies is legal in India. Cryptocurrencies are traded in the country through various crypto exchanges. However, there are no government regulations or guidelines regarding its usage in the mainstream economy.

Ethereum is a decentralized blockchain-based platform that facilitates the use of ‘smart contracts’, the creation of ‘decentralized apps’ or ‘dapps’ and also has a native cryptocurrency called ‘Ether’ or ‘ETH’. Ethereum’s network is programmable and can be used to implement smart contracts which are self-executing protocols that can be used to execute various kinds of transactions and also to create decentralized apps ranging from finance-related platforms to games. The fees levied for the use of smart contracts or for dapps based on Etherum’s network is paid using Ether. Apart from transferring value within the network, Ether, as a cryptocurrency, has intrinsic value outside Ethereum’s network as well. The cryptocurrency is traded in various crypto exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, Bitstamp, etc. and is also accepted as a mode of payment by many companies and stores around the world. Initially proposed by Vitalik Buterin in 2013, Ethereum was developed by Buterin, and some other co-founders, and launched in 2015. Just like Bitcoin’s platform, Ethereum is also an open-source, decentralized, peer-to-peer network based on blockchain technology where transactions are stored in blocks that are discovered and added by miners. Miners use specialized computers to solve complex mathematical problems which in turn approves transactions. Miners are rewarded for their work with a certain amount of Ether coins. Miners and nodes operating Ethereum’s network are spread around the world which makes its ledger immutable. Ethereum also has its own programming language called ‘Solidity’ which can be used to write smart contracts and create dapps. Though built on the genesis of Bitcoin, Ethereum’s founders have been widely credited for exploring the potential of blockchain beyond the creation of cryptocurrencies. Today, Ethereum is being used for creating decentralized finance platforms, trading valuable art or sharing intellectual property using NFTs (non-fungible tokens), building customised social networking platforms, etc. In order to make its system better efficient and more scalable, the network is being migrated from a proof-of-work model to a proof-of-stake model in an upgrade termed as ‘Ethereum 2.0’ or ‘Serenity’. After Bitcoin, Ether is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world. In May 2021, Ether’s prices reached an all-time high after it breached the $4,000 mark. While the number of Bitcoins to be ever produced is limited to 21 million, there is no such limitation prescribed for the production of Ether. Show More

Ethereum price moved down by -8.34% in 24h. Ethereum last traded price is Rs 85,330

source