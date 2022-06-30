Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will Musk's Twitter Stake Take the DOGE Crypto? – InvestorPlace

Ads

Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Musk fans are reigniting interest in DOGE

Dogecoin ( DOGE-USD ) price predictions are heating up on Monday thanks to Elon Musk taking a stake in social media platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ).

The big news today is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk taking a 9.2% stake in Twitter. This makes him the largest shareholder of TWTR stock with his 73,486,938 shares worth $2.89 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.

It’s worth pointing out that Musk’s stake in Twitter is passive. However, it might not remain that way. His investment in the social media company comes after he criticized the social media company for an alleged lack of free speech. This saw him floating the idea of a new social media platform to his followers. Today’s news could be a sign that he instead intends to make changes at Twitter.

So what does all of this have to do with Dogecoin and today’s price predictions? To put it simply, Musk has been a long-time fan of the crypto, calling it out in Tweets several times. With a renewed interest in Musk from today’s TWTR stock news, the price of DOGE is also on the move.

With that in mind, here are some Doge price predictions to consider.

DOGE is up slightly over the last 24 hours as of Monday morning.

We’ve got more crypto news traders will want to know about below!

InvestorPlace has all of the latest crypto news with our daily coverage of the space. A few examples include an update on Ripple Labs ( XRP-USD ), Shiba Inu’s ( SHIB-USD ) metaverse plans, as well as Web 3.0 cryptos to keep an eye on. You can find all of this at the following links!

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/04/dogecoin-price-predictions-where-will-musks-twitter-stake-take-the-doge-crypto/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Best Crypto & Blockchain Right Now

Hot Stocks

Today's Market

Financial Market Data powered by FinancialContent Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Nasdaq quotes delayed at least 15 minutes, all others at least 20 minutes. Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?

source