This CEO of $68 bn investment firm quits, says he wants to sit at the beach and do nothing – Economic Times

Ads

‘Was desperate to update my profile pic for a long time.’ This CEO with Vitiligo has an important message on body image

Why this CEO is against work-from-home, feels it stunts career growth and leads to isolation

OYO boss lists 3 books that shaped his journey, says he drew inspiration from works of Netflix, PayPal founders

Indulge in digital reading experience of ET newspaper exactly as it is.

ETPrime stories of the day

Stock Radar: Down 30% from highs! This restaurant stock could see a bounce back for a target of Rs 1,425: Shrikant Chouhan

Viacom18 has IPL digital rights. Can Reliance, Uday Shankar’s backing make it a top OTT player?

Was the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger inevitable? Think a bulking lender, its net worth, and succession

Trending Now

Popular Categories

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Searched Companies

Top Definitions

Top Commodities

Top Prime Articles

Top Story Listing

Top Slideshow

Top Trending Topics

Top Videos

Private Companies

Popular Articles

Most Searched Articles

Trending Articles

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

Stories you might be interested in

source