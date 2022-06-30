Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum XRP: Why the bloodbath can lead to a new bull rally – FXStreet

Ads

Jonathan Morgan

FXStreet Follow Following

Bitcoin price finds buyers near the $30,000 value area after hitting new 180-day lows. Ethereum price increased by over 10% during the intraday session, but sellers remained persistent. XRP price finds buyers in the $0.50 value area – but follow-through appears shaky.

Bitcoin price has developed a strong bounce off of yesterday’s sell-off. While BTC has been up as much as 8%, it has given up a good chunk of those gains, it’s still higher by 3.5% on the day. Despite the strong sell-off on Monday, an aggressive long opportunity developed on Bitcoin’s $1,000/3-box reversal Point and Figure Chart.

The aggressive long opportunity is a theoretical buy stop at $35,000, a stop loss at $32,000, and a profit target at $47,000. The trade setup represents a 4:1 reward for the risk. A two-box trailing stop would help protect any implied profit made post entry.



$1,000/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart

The theoretical long setup is based on a Spike Pattern, so it has no invalidation point. If the current O-column moves lower, the entry and stop-loss follow in tandem until triggered. The profit target remains the same.

Ethereum price is facing continued weakness and selling pressure despite the major rally today. Bulls pushed ETH to an intraday high just shy of the $2,500 level at $2,460, where it promptly found sellers. However, prices are holding steady at $2,350 – higher by 6% for the day.

Buyers are likely to push Ethereum price higher. The oscillators on the daily chart show strong evidence of momentum turning in favor of the bulls. The clearest example of further upside movement is the position of the Optex Bands oscillator. The Optex Bands oscillator has hit a low not seen since the Covid crash.



ETH/USD Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart

Upside potential for Ethereum price on any rally is likely to be limited to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $2,500 on the low end and the 50% Fibonacci retracement and 2022 Volume Point of Control at $2,900 on the high end.

XRP price is sitting on top of its final primary support structure near the crucial $0.50 price level. Unfortunately for XRP bulls, conviction from buyers has yet to appear. If XRP bulls fail to enter, a much deeper collapse may occur.

Any time spent below $0.47 creates conditions for a flash crash towards the next major high volume node in the 2021 Volume Profile at $0.30.



XRP/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart

The weekly oscillators show mixed conditions. While the Relative Strenght Index remains in bull market conditions, if it hits 30, then it converts into bear market conditions. However, the Composite Index recently hit a new all-time low on the weekly chart and is still at historical lows, indicating a strong bounce may play out.

Any XRP price upside potential is likely limited to the $0.75 value area.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the backfoot yet again – their moves accelerated after a panel discussion that was held at Siyntra for the ECB yearly economic forum.

Terra (LUNA) price is collapsing as the day unfolds, with price action dropping over 15% intraday. Along with that move, the last remaining bulls are getting kicked out of their positions and taking massive losses to their portfolios.

Solana price is lacking bullish momentum, which has led to a huge correction. This pullback comes after an impressive recovery rally seen across the entire crypto space.

Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has found a strong connection between North Korea’s Lazarus Group and the $100 million crypto hack on Harmony’s Horizon Bridge.

Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source