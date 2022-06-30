Disney Plus Hotstar new plans launch in India: check prices, benefits, and more – 91mobiles

Ads

Disney Plus Hotstar new plans in India now start from Rs 499.

Disney Plus Hotstar new plans have gone live in India starting from today i.e Wednesday, September 1st. The streaming service has discontinued the cheaper Rs 399 VIP plan for mobile users. However, the new Rs 499 mobile-only plan offers better benefits to users and provides access to all content available on the platform. Now, users will only be paying more for higher video and audio quality, support for more devices, or an ad-free experience. Let’s take a look at the new Disney+ Hotstar plans and see what they have to offer.

If you’ve been using the Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile subscription plan to watch content on your mobile, you’ll have to shell out Rs 100 more once your subscription ends. However, the extra money will now give you access to all content on the service. You still get only 720p resolution content, and the audio quality is limited to stereo. With the Rs 899/year Super plan, you will get 1080p content with Dolby 5.1 audio support. If you want 4K resolution support, and an ad-free experience, then you’ll have to go for the Premium plan, which costs Rs 1,499 per year.

The new Disney Plus Hotstar Rs 499 plan is an excellent choice for new users who consumer a lot of content on their smartphones. You can now watch all the shows and movies available on the service, and get access to 7 multiplex blockbusters same as the other plans.

If you are already subscribed to Disney Plus Hotstar under the old plans, you will have to buy the new plans only after your existing subscription ends.

