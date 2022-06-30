Apple Finally Removing Python 2 in macOS 12.3 – MacRumors

Ads

Apple will no longer bundle Python 2.7 with macOS 12.3, according to developer release notes for the upcoming software update. Python 2 has not been supported since January 1, 2020 and no longer receives any bug fixes, security patches, or other changes.



Apple says that developers should use an alternative scripting language going forward, such as Python 3, but it’s worth noting that Python 3 also does not come preinstalled on macOS. Developers can run the stub /usr/bin/python3 in Terminal, but it prompts users to install Xcode developer tools, which includes Python 3.

Apple warned that future versions of macOS would not include Python 2.7 in macOS Catalina’s developer release notes back in 2019. At the time, Apple said Python 2.7 was included in macOS for compatibility with legacy software.

“If your software depends on scripting languages, it’s recommended that you bundle the runtime within the app,” said Apple.

