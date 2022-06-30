Musk and More: Twitter Responds to The Crypto Bear Market – The Jerusalem Post

Ads

The past week witnessed a steep downward trend in the crypto charts. Twitter, as one may expect, became the digital town square with which investors could air grievances and concerns as a result of a tumultuous bear market. Alongside a sea of crypto crash related memes.

Musk’s Tweet Does Rounds

On Wednesday, Elon Musk tweeted the lone word ‘cryptonight’ from his profile whilst staying characteristically mysterious and succinct. The tweet was widely retweeted across the Twittersphere.

Musk recently had his first-ever meeting with Twitter employees. The transcript has subsequently been leaked to the public. A Vox article reports that Musk considered plugging a payment platform to Twitter that would accommodate crypto transactions. He quipped, “But money is fundamentally digital at this point, and has been for a while. I think it would make sense to integrate payments into Twitter so that it’s easy to send money back and forth. And if you have currency as well as crypto. Essentially, whenever somebody would find it useful.”

Solana Changes Its Twitter Name To Solano In Response To Dorsey Slam

In recent news, Solana changed its name to Solano causing a stir on Twitter. As the story goes, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey misspelled the name of Solana in one of his Twitter threads which Solana took comically correcting Dorsey’s claim. In said tweet, Dorsey incites Solano as a failed system unthinkingly misspelling the blockchain.

Ads

The tweet by Dorsey could have been a genuine typo or an intended attack, either way, Solana was quick to make a marketing moment out of it. Such occurrences tend to impact the market performance of cryptocurrencies and Solana has evidently used the Dorsey slam to capitalise. A clever piece of marketing strategy for Solana both as a blockchain and a cryptocurrency.

Credit: PR

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) Builds Itself on Social Media

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a new entry into the crypto market and it has already created waves across the industry. The platform is yet to drop but has amassed a dedicated following across Telegram, Twitter, and Instagram due to its marketing prowess.

It is a cross-chain multi-chain platform that functions on a layer-3 swapping protocol. Investors are also allowed to trade their LOG tokens for NFTs on the Logarithmic Finance NFT swapping platform. A fun addition.

The developers of this platform are armed with the firm intention to create a convenient fintech microcosm for artists, investors, and developers. The token is currently available in its presale phase which makes right now the ideal opportunity to invest low and HODL for the coming weeks to reap ripe profits.

It is essential to rely on independent personal research and portfolio analysis before making any decisions. Before the faceless crowd of social media sways you, take a quick look at your portfolio and assess crypto

Learn more about Logarithmic Finance (LOG) here:

Presale: https://presale.logarithmic.finance/register

Website: https://logarithmic.finance/

Telegram: https://t.me/LOGARITHMIC_FINANCE_OFFICIAL

source