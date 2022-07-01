US: Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index plunges to -17.7 in June vs. -3.1 expected – FXStreet

Ads

The headline General Business Activity Index of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Texas Manufacturing Survey plunged to -17.7 in June from -7.3 in May. This print missed the market expectation of -3.1 by a wide margin.

The New Orders sub-index dropped to 3.3 from 19.8, the Prices Paid for Raw Materials component fell to 57.5 from 61.8 and the Employment sub-index declined to 15.2 from 20.9.

There was no immediate market reaction to this report and the US Dollar Index was last seen posting small daily losses at 103.98.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD has managed to gather recovery momentum in the American session and touched a fresh daily top above 1.0470. Falling US Treasury bond yields and month-end flows seem to be weighing on the dollar, allowing the pair to continue to push higher.

GBP/USD has gained traction and turned positive on the day above 1.2150. With the US T-bond yields falling sharply on soft inflation data, the US Dollar Index turned south and erased a large portion of its daily gains, triggering a rebound in the pair.

Gold has turned south after having climbed above $1,820 earlier in the day. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on a daily basis, XAU/USD stays under heavy selling pressure amid month-end flows and trades near $1,810.

Snoop Dogg and his son Champ Medici are one of the most prominent celebrities in the Ethereum NFT ecosystem. Dogg argues that the bear market is weeding out all the people who are not supposed to be in the space.

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!



Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source