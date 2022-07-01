Severe storms possible in Wisconsin through this evening – Spectrum News 1

Get the best experience and stay connected to your community with our Spectrum News app. Learn More
An approaching cold front could bring strong to severe storms across portions of the state Thursday afternoon and evening.
The areas shaded in yellow are under a slight risk (2 out of 5 on our severe weather scale) for severe weather. Main threat will be strong wind gusts and hail.
Strong storms could start developing in northern Wisconsin late Thursday afternoon. The best window to see severe weather will be between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
We could continue to see some strong storms in northern Wisconsin through late this evening. Once we get closer to midnight, it looks like the line of storms along the cold front falls apart, giving way to a break for the start of the night.
As the front continues to move eastward, there is a chance for thunderstorms to redevelop for those farther south early Friday morning. Most activity will be under the severe threshold, but still consisting of heavy rainfall and lightning.
Rain should clear out of southeastern Wisconsin by late Friday morning. The rest of the day, a gradual clearing will take place, giving way to more sunshine by Friday evening.
Severe storms possible in Wisconsin through this evening
