MC30 is a curated basket of 30 investment-worthy
mutual Fund (MF) schemes.
The new age digital currency to diversify a portfolio.
Visit this section to access live price and charts.
Learn and stay informed about cryptocurrency in India.
Learn, discover & invest in smallcases across different types to build your long term portfolio.
Explore from India`s leading investment managers and advisors curating their strategies as smallcases.
Diversify your portfolio by investing in Global brands.
Pre-configured baskets of stocks & ETFs that you can invest
in with a single click. Developed by hedge funds, global
asset management companies, experienced wealth
management firms and portfolio managers.
Last Updated : December 04, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on December 4: Major stories on crypto across the world<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Bitcoin Users Have Bigger Worries in the Infra Bill Than ‘Broker’ Rules: Tax Experts
Bitcoin (BTC) sellers were active on Friday, pushing the cryptocurrency toward the bottom of its weeklong price range. Lower support at about $53,000 could stabilize the current pullback.Read full here.
Big Story
Elizabeth Warren Queries Bitcoin Mining Operation, US Senator Says Crypto Miners Raise Environmental Concerns
Senator Elizabeth Warren has written a letter to the CEO of the New York bitcoin mining firm Greenidge Generation, Jeff Kirt, asking for details on the company’s emissions. Warren’s letter insists “Greenidge and other [bitcoin mining] plants raise concerns about their impacts on the global environment.” Read details here.
Analysis
How the cryptocurrency rush added to the semiconductor crisis
Cryptocurrencies, and conversations about them, now appear to be everywhere. Crypto prices have risen sharply over the past year, attracting a slew of new investors. Despite the volatility of the sector, and the emergence of newer, and unknown financial instruments, several factors affect the stability of cryptocurrencies, including semiconductor shortages, excessive usage of energy sources that were not meant for crypto-mining, and India’s official stand (which seemingly is to outlaw cryptocurrencies). Read details look.
Indian Market
Market goes red while Gifto rises over 54%
The global crypto market capitalisation declined 6.36 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.44 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $137.50 billion, a 19.25 percent increase.Read more here.
Simply Save | Students & parents must check their financial preparedness while obtaining educations loans
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
