E-News | Mac users: ITS recommends updating to latest OS version now that Apple software bug is fixed – WVU ENews

Ads

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Apple has fixed a software bug that was causing sporadic printing problems, so all faculty and staff using WVU-managed Macs are now encouraged to update to the latest macOS (versions 12.3 or 12.3.1). This guidance applies to all employees on all campuses, including the Health Sciences Center.

ITS also recommends you reinstall the printers you frequently use from Self Service after your OS update. If you work at HSC and use an HSC-managed computer, you won’t need to take this second step.

To determine what OS version you are using, click the Apple icon in the upper left corner, then select “About this Mac.”

To reinstall printers after your OS update, follow these instructions:

1. Open the Self-Service application from the applications folder.

2. Log in with your WVU Login credentials.

3. Under Print and Scan, find your printer and click Install.

4. If your department requires a copier code, you will need to apply the code before you are able to print. View the Set Up a Printer Code on a BizHub Copier article for instructions.

If you still have problems after taking these steps, call the ITS Service Desk 304-293-4444.

© 2022 West Virginia University. WVU is an EEO/Affirmative Action employer — Minority/Female/Disability/Veteran. Last updated on April 13, 2022.

source