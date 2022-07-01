NASA, ESA discuss sending first European to moon – Phys.org

Ads

Click here to sign in with or

Forget Password?

Learn more

share this!

37

20

Share

Email

June 15, 2022

The European Space Agency and NASA on Wednesday talked up the prospect of putting the first European on the moon, as they signed a deal strengthening collaboration for future lunar exploration.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1449240174198-2’); });

The space agencies had already agreed that three European astronauts would fly on the Orion spacecraft to NASA’s Gateway, a space station that will orbit the moon as part of the Artemis program.

Now it seems one of those astronauts will go a step further.

“We look forward to having an ESA astronaut join us on the surface of the moon and continuing to build on our longstanding, critical partnership,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said after attending an ESA council meeting in the Netherlands.

“NASA is counting on cooperation with ESA to propel exploration of the moon through the Artemis program,” Nelson said in a statement, adding that “the European Service Module is the powerhouse of the Orion spacecraft”.

The agencies also signed a deal on the Lunar Pathfinder, a planned communications satellite being built by British firm SSTL.

The ESA bought SSTL’s services last year and will provide NASA with lunar communication under the deal. In exchange, NASA will launch the Pathfinder into orbit.

The two space agencies will also carry out joint tests to create a satellite navigation network on the moon, “just as today we navigate using Galileo and GPS on Earth,” the ESA statement said.

They also discussed the future of the ESA’s ExoMars mission, after its planned launch on a Russian rocket later this year was canceled due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The ESA has previously said it hopes to work with NASA to launch the mission, which will drill for signs of life on Mars.

Nelson said that “NASA is determining how best to support our European friends on the ExoMars mission”.

ESA director general Josef Aschbacher told a press conference that “intense discussion” was being held on the subject.

“It’s going the right way and I am very confident that we find a good partnership on ExoMars,” he added.

Explore further Ads European Space Agency stops cooperation with Russian lunar missions

0

0

0

0

1

Explore further© 2022 AFPFacebookTwitterEmailFeedback to editors6 hours ago7 hours ago7 hours agoJun 29, 2022Jun 29, 202244 minutes ago46 minutes ago1 hour ago2 hours ago3 hours ago3 hours ago3 hours ago1 hour ago2 hours ago2 hours ago2 hours ago2 hours ago2 hours agoMore from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion Apr 14, 2022Oct 07, 2021Sep 17, 2021Mar 29, 2021Mar 18, 2022Jan 06, 20226 hours ago23 hours agoJun 29, 2022Jun 28, 2022Jun 25, 2022Jun 24, 2022Use this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use our contact form . For general feedback, use the public comments section below (please adhere to guidelines ).Please select the most appropriate category to facilitate processing of your requestThank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors.Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.Your email address is usedto let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient’s address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Phys.org in any form.

Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time and we’ll never share your details to third parties.



Medical research advances and health news

The latest engineering, electronics and technology advances

The most comprehensive sci-tech news coverage on the web

This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, collect data for ads personalisation and provide content from third parties. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our and .

source