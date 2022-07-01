The best Fourth of July tech deals: laptops, games, and more – The Verge

Ads

Kick off the summer with these deals

Celebrate our nation’s birthday the Verge Deals way, by saving on some fun tech in time for the summer instead of, you know, doomscrolling about the state of everything. The Fourth of July holiday means different things to different people, but regardless, we’re about to take you on a journey to see all the best July Fourth deals on a variety of tech from across the internet.

Several retailers are celebrating the summer holiday by offering excellent discounts and promotions on their products. For instance, Belkin is offering a sitewide discount on its charging peripherals, and Apple is already offering a pair of promotions for anyone in the market for a new tablet or laptop. There’s a little something for everyone. It’s also worth noting that a lot of these deals will remain in place after the holiday weekend, so feel free to take your time instead of spending your long weekend looking for creative ways to spend your latest paycheck.

While deals on laptops for July Fourth may be a little slim currently, there are a couple of highlights that we think are deserving of your attention. Starting off, the 14-inch model of the HP Spectre x360 is currently discounted to $1,049.99 from its usual $1,519.99 price at HP. This convertible laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i7-1195G7 and has a 1920 x 1280 touchscreen powered by the somewhat capable Intel Iris Xe graphics. This configuration of the Spectre x360 has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage that can be expanded, if necessary, by using the built-in microSD card slot. Read our review.

The HP Spectre x360 14 is the best 2-in-1 laptop of 2022.

If you’re on the lookout for something that’s a little more portable and suave, Best Buy has discounted a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 bundle that includes the Type Cover keyboard to just $899.99. The 128GB configuration of the Surface Pro 8 is usually $1,249.99 when packaged with its keyboard, making this easily the best price we’ve seen to date. The Surface Pro 8 is a 13-inch tablet that can double as a laptop in a pinch thanks to its surprisingly powerful hardware, featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and a 120Hz refresh rate screen. Read our review.

The new Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft’s biggest upgrade in years. The excellent 2-in-1 touts Thunderbolt 4 support, a 120Hz display, a better camera, and a more modern design.

The TV discounts are a bit slim right now, but there are still some models worth looking into. The Hisense U8G-series of TVs are currently on sale at Amazon in their 55, and 65-inch configurations. The 55-inch model normally costs $699.99 but is down to $599.96, matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this feature-rich TV. The 65-inch is also available for a modest discount at $949.99, which knocks $50 off the regular retail price.

In addition to 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the U8G series includes premium features like Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus. It may not be compatible with gaming features like AMD FreeSync like the LG C1 OLED, but the above-average refresh rate still makes the U8G a worthwhile option for console gamers. It also has built-in support for Alexa and Google Assistant to facilitate hands-free control.

The 2021 Hisense U8G 55-inch 4K HDR Android TV offers a bright ULED Panel touting a 120Hz refresh rate, with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support as well as four HDMI ports.

School may have just let out for summer, but for anyone looking ahead to the fall semester, Apple is currently running a promotion for anyone looking to purchase a MacBook, iMac, or iPad for the new school year. Currently, you can get a $150 Apple gift card to spend at a later date when you purchase a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac from Apple’s educational website.

The latest configuration of the 13-inch MacBook Pro can be equipped with the new M2 CPU and can be configured to have up to 24GB of unified memory.

The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s new M1 chip and in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).

Apple’s latest desktop machine features the company’s lightning-quick M1 processor as well as a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a sharp 4.5K Retina display, and improved speakers.

Alternatively, you can get a $100 gift card if you buy an iPad Air or iPad Pro. This promotion also applies to purchases or preorders made using Apple’s education discount, which takes around 10 percent off the regular purchase price of eligible hardware in the Apple store.

The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.

We already have a live post outlining all of the awesome deals you can get ahead of Prime Day, but Amazon is already discounting a number of noteworthy products exclusively for Prime Members.

One of the standouts here is the 55-inch Omni-series Fire TV from Amazon, which normally costs $559.99 but is currently available for $299.99, the lowest price we’ve seen for this size. This model does include HDR 10, but it’s worth noting that its HDR support doesn’t extend to Dolby Vision, which will restrict the amount of content that’ll get an HDR boost. However, at a price point this low, it’s tough to find much to complain about with a TV that has integrated streaming hardware and hands-free voice controls courtesy of Alexa.

Amazon’s new Omni Fire 4K TV features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services.

Another Prime-exclusive deal has a number of Blink camera bundles discounted to their best prices ever. The standalone Blink Video Doorbell normally costs $49.99, but Prime members can grab one for $34.99. However, if you need a more expansive outdoor surveillance system, Prime members can get the standalone Blink doorbell and a pair of Blink’s Outdoor Cameras for a total of $107.98 instead of the typical $214.98 price.

All of the cameras eligible in this deal can capture 1080p footage, and also offer speaker output and two-way audio transmission. The doorbell and outdoor cameras are each powered by a pair of AA batteries that claim to be able to keep each unit running for up to two years at a time, allowing you to set them up in the ideal spot without worrying about power. There are certainly other systems available that offer superior specs when compared to the Blink system, but for a budget-friendly home security solution, Blink cameras are tough to beat.

The Blink Video Doorbell is a single 1080p camera that pairs with your phone, allowing you to see who is at your door regardless of where you are.

Here are some extra gaming deals:

The 32-inch MSI Optix AG321CR is a curved, 1080p gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate. Rounding out its impressive list of features, the AG321CR also includes AMD Freesync compatibility, a 1ms response time, and RGB lighting accents.

This 27-inch curved monitor from Acer features a resolution of 1920 x 1080, a 165Hz refresh rate, and has AMD FreeSync support. While it may not support higher resolutions, the ED270R provides an excellent collection of features at a relatively low price point.

If you’re looking to track how many calories you can burn running to distract yourself from the seemingly endless flow of bad news happening around the world (or simply running just to enjoy the rush), Polar is marking down several popular models of its fitness wearables by as much as 33 percent. Here’s a breakdown of some of the discounts currently being offered:

This fitness tracker from Polar closely resembles a conventional watch but includes a broad spectrum of health tracking features. In addition to heart rate and sleep tracking, the Ignite 2 is also capable of pushing notifications from your phone and controlling music playback.

Polar’s most budget-friendly option, the Polar Unite, covers all of the basic features you’d expect from a fitness-facing smartwatch but at a much more affordable price point than its peers. While you do sacrifice some of the more granular features like built-in speed and cadence measurements, the Polar Unite remains a cost-effective solution for anyone that wants a smartwatch that keeps track of fundamental fitness metrics.

If you need a watch that’s truly built to withstand the elements, Polar is also discounting the Polar Grit X from its usual $429.95 price to just $300.96. In addition to a robust suite of fitness-tracking features, the Grit X is capable of working for up to 40 hours on a single charge, and it can provide you with helpful route planning information.

This MagSafe power bank is compatible with the iPhone 12 and 13, and has a 2500mAh capacity. The battery pack conveniently attaches to the back of your phone without blocking the camera and can top off an empty iPhone 12 to 50 percent.

