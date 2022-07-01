Is Lone Survivor starring Mark Wahlberg on Netflix? – Netflix Life

Ads

The 2013 film Lone Survivor is a grisly autobiographical film you should watch if you would like to know more about the trials and tribulations that come with war.

The piece, starring Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch, Emile Hirsch, Eric Bana and Hustle star Ben Foster, portrayed the perils of war so exceptionally well that it received plenty of accolades, including being nominated for two Academy Awards in 2014. With amazing feats and rave reviews, there is no doubt that this film is a must-watch.

Check out the official trailer below.

Like what you see? Then keep reading to learn whether you can catch Lone Survivor on Netflix.

Unfortunately, Lone Survivor is not a Netflix title for the time being. However, the site does have plenty of other military films that might tickle your fancy. Full Metal Jacket, War Machine, and the 2017 film Dunkirk starring Harry Styles are just a few of these titles.

What’s more, if you like watching films starring Wahlberg, you’re also in luck because Netflix has Spenser Confidential, The Other Guys, Four Brothers, and many more. Plus, Uncharted is coming to Netflix in July.

Today, you can rent and/or purchase Lone Survivor for a small fee on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, YouTube and Google Play.

There are currently no streaming options available for this particular title, but this could change in the future. Be sure to check Netflix frequently to see if yet another Wahlberg film will be added to its lineup.

War films never seem to go out of style, so after you finish watching Lone Survivor, head to Netflix to start streaming even more action-packed, toe-curling movies.

