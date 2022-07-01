Crypto Recovery 6/21: Solana, Polkadot, Matic, Avalanche, Dogecoin jump. Check top cryptocurrency prices – The Financial Express

Ads

Top Crypto Prices Today (June 21): Crypto markets recovered slightly over the last two days with Bitcoin reclaiming the $20,000 perch. However, markets are expected to remain choppy over the next few days. The global cryptocurrency market cap has increased by more than 2 percent to $902 billion over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing (10.32 am, India time)

The global crypto market volume was $71 billion, down nearly 10 percent in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin dominance has dropped to 43 percent, according to data on CoinMarketCap, which tracks 19,940 cryptos and 528 exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped by 6 percent in the last 7 days, increasing by 4 percent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $20,669.

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch increased over 3 percent in the last 24 hours to Rs 2244. CRE8 tracks crypto market performance in INR.

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price has increased nearly 6 percent to $1132 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by around 2 percent. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price increased by around 6 percent to $218 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by 0.14 percent. It is currently ranked as fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 3 percent to $0.3242 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has increased by 4.12 percent. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price increased by around 11 percent to $35.34 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has increased by 25 percent. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price jumped by around 6 percent to $0.4925 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has increased by 6 percent. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price increased by around 10 percent in the last 7 DAYS. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.06046.

Price of Polkadot (DOT) increased by 12 percent to $6.94 while Avalanche (AVAX) price also jumped by 10 percent to $17.07 in the last 24 hours. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 10th and 16th respectively on CoinMarketCap. Polygon (Matic) price increased by around by 10 percent to $0.4066 in the last 24 hours. It is currently ranked 22nd on CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Tron (TRX) price has increased by around 5 percent in the last 24 hours days to $0.06279. It is currently ranked 13th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)

