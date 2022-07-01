How to get Apple's new Unity wallpapers for iPhone, iPad and Mac – Cult of Mac

Ads

By Killian Bell • 11:00 am, January 27, 2022

Apple this week dropped a bunch of gorgeous new Unity wallpapers — and a new band and face for Apple Watch — for iPhone, iPad and Mac as part of its Black History Month celebrations.

Here’s how to download them and enable them on your devices.

Apple’s new Unity collection is inspired by Afrofuturism, “a philosophy that explores the experience of the African Diaspora through a narrative of science, technology, and self‑empowerment,” Apple explains.

It’s just a small part of the many initiatives — which also include a whole host of promotions across Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and other services — the company is carrying out to celebrate Black History Month.

You may have already received a notification on your iPhone to activate the new Unity Lights face for Apple Watch, and there are wallpapers for iPhone, iPad and Mac to enjoy, too. Here’s how you can get your hands on them.

To make things easier, follow these steps on the device you want to download your wallpapers to. That saves you from having to transfer them from one device to the other.

Once the image has been downloaded to your device, you can set it by following these steps:

