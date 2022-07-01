As Terra LUNA (LUNC) Bounces Back Can Mehracki (MKI) Outpace It? | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Ads

Terra’s LUNA price bearish run continues with the crypto market being extremely volatile. Many have questioned whether they should buy the dip or wait until the market sees an increase. The market’s uncertainty has made many investors consider whether they should invest in presale coins with huge future potential. Keep reading to find out more about Terra LUNA (LUNC), Mehracki (MKI) and Monero (XMR).

Meme cryptocurrencies have been very successful and are constantly evolving, proving to be valuable assets in the market. Most of their success comes from celebrity influencing, marketing and press endorsement.

Mehracki (MKI) is looking like it will be much more than just a meme coin. Targeting tourists and hospitality business owners, investors and users will be able to use MKI, Mehracki’s native token, to perform borderless, cheap and fast transactions. Planning to launch on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, users will perform transactions without third-party interference.

Users will be able to book holidays and perform transactions on the blockchain while earning rewards and attractive discounts.

Like most meme tokens in the market, Mehracki is a community-driven coin allowing every MKI holder to take part in decision-making activities while collectively coming together to make decisions about the platform’s future and further developments.

NFTs will be introduced in the last stage of its presale where rare NFTs can be sold on an NFT marketplace or can be monetised.

Terra Luna has been in the talks for some time now due to the significant changes the platform has made. Terra has recently come out with Terra 2.0, also known as LUNA2.0, making it one of the most decentralised chains ever launched. There were speculations that the original LUNA was not going to survive but the latter has resulted in LUNA 2.0 and LUNA Classic (LUNC) leaving some investors confused as to which one they should invest in.

Many investors took a chance and invested in LUNC during its crash in May. Although there was not much hope for the coin due to supply inflation and excessive minting to try and maintain UST’s peg, the community has recently passed a proposal called PROP 3568 where a huge amount of 653 billion LUNC will be burnt. Experts have acknowledged that whales are taking advantage of the supply burn registering an increase in activity.

Even after the burn, Terra LUNA will have trillions in circulating supply aiming to recover the coin, without much else changing apart from the price.





Derived from the decentralised language Esperanto, Monero (XMR) represents breaking off barriers between people on a global scale. Monero (XMR) is a private and decentralised cryptocurrency that keeps your finances confidential and secure. Unlike many cryptocurrencies on the market, XMR’s main and most significant feature is its privacy and security which some have questioned, with efficiency and ease of use coming second.

Its Proof-of-Work (PoW) algorithm prevents specialised mining hardware from donating the network and allows a fair distribution of block rewards.

Each project is carried out with the highest transparency with each development decision being open to a public decision. Since its launch in 2014, the coin has undergone major developments and improvements with the blockchain migrating to a different database to provide better efficiency and flexibility. RingCT was implemented to hide transaction amounts, offering users what they desire.

Whether you are looking to invest in Monero (XMR), Terra LUNA (LUNC) or try a new upcoming coin Mehracki (MKI), make sure the coins fit with your portfolio.



