The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 are on sale now at Samsung – CBS News

Ads

Watch CBS News

By Kaylyn McKenna

Updated on: June 24, 2022 / 6:04 PM / Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Discover Samsung summer sale is going on right now, through June 26. You can score deals on a number of Samsung products, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone line and the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, right now. Here’s what you need to know to save big.

Top products in this article

Summer Discover Samsung sale: See all Discover Samsung deals happening now

Samsung Galaxy S22 256 GB, $800 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 256 GB, $1,000 (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256 GB, $1,200 (reduced from $1,300)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. Right now, you can get a free memory upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The best deal, though, is on Samsung’s foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone. It’s currently $300 off. Plus, you’ll get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch4 with purchase — it’s the best deal we’ve seen on this phone, period.

Of course, there’s a lot more than just the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone on sale at Samsung right now during the summer Discover Samsung sale. You can save big on new tablets, computers, monitors, kitchen appliances, washers and dryers and more. Tap the button below to see all the deals.

What’s so great about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G? Well, aside from the eye-catching folding design — the phone measures just 4.3 inches (diagonally) when folded shut — it features a blazing-fast processor, 8 GB of RAM, IPX8 water resistance and aluminum-body construction. The foldable design (with Flex Mode) is great for taking hands-free selfies. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G also features a 1.9-inch cover screen that displays notifications and time without you needing to fold open the phone.

The base model Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G comes with 128 GB of storage. You can upgrade to 256 GB of storage for just $50 more.

The phone is available in four colors: cream; phantom black; lavender; and, green. For a more customized look, go with the Bespoke Edition — you can choose different colors for the top and bottom half of the phone. (Allow approximately two to three weeks for delivery for custom phones.)

No matter which edition you choose, you’ll save $300 via an instant rebate. Plus, you’ll get a pair of free Galaxy Watch4. It’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on this phone, so if you’ve been thinking about buying one, now’s the time to act.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (128 GB) plus Galaxy Watch4, $700 (reduced from $1,340)

Explore the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at the Discover Samsung sale.

Unsure which model to get? Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22, 22+ and Ultra.

The 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 features an upgraded triple-rear-camera with improved optical zoom and an enhanced main sensor. It’s also better at taking nighttime photos than previous models.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 also features Gorilla Glass Victus Plus construction. It’s a more protective design, and it feels more premium as well, spanning the front and the back of the phone. (Previous models have had plastic backs.)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB), $800 (reduced from $850)

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ offers a larger screen size (6.6 inches), in addition to enhanced display with higher brightness. The S22+ features a 50 MP (f/1.8) wide, 12 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide and 10 MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. It charges more efficiently than the standard S22 model.

You can score a free upgrade to 256 GB storage (up from 128 GB) right now as part of its Discover Samsung summer event. Samsung is also offering enhanced trade-in credits.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256 GB), $1,000 (reduced from $1,050)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen compared to the standard Galaxy S22’s 6.1-inch screen. It offers a 40 MP front-selfie camera, compared to the standard 10 MP front camera on the other models. The back camera is also enhanced, with better wide-angle and zoom functionality.

Right now, Samsung is offering a free upgrade to 256 GB storage (up from 128 GB) as part of its Discover Samsung summer event. If you want even more storage, Samsung is offering a $100 discount on the 512 GB model.

Enhanced trade-in credits are also available.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB), $1,200 (reduced from $1,300)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB), $1,300 (reduced from $1,400)

First published on June 21, 2022 / 12:58 PM

Losing flagship schools like USC and UCLA will be a major blow to the Pac-12, which has had a long and amicable relationship with the Big Ten, best exemplified by its Rose Bowl partnership.

The new program, which will take until 2024 to fully implement, will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people.

Cancellations are stacking up once again this holiday weekend as U.S. airlines struggle to serve their own customers.

About half say the shooting has made them more likely to support some gun restrictions, but partisan divides remain.

Michael Jaramillo, 11, died when a raft carrying him and five other family members flipped over, trapping them underwater.

Proposed energy bill would allow state to tap into gas-powered plants and diesel generators when hot weather strains grid.

Sale means brand will return to Israel and West Bank — with or without Vermont ice cream maker’s support.

With “more supply and somewhat less demand, the housing market is rebalancing,” said one analyst.

The “vital” salary hikes come as the federal minimum wage has been stagnant for nearly 13 years.

Xerox officials said Visentin, who joined the company in 2018, died from “complications from an ongoing illness.”

The new program, which will take until 2024 to fully implement, will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people.

About half say the shooting has made them more likely to support some gun restrictions, but partisan divides remain.

Proposed energy bill would allow state to tap into gas-powered plants and diesel generators when hot weather strains grid.

“On behalf of all of the members of the court, I am pleased to welcome Justice Jackson to the court and to our common calling,” Chief Justice John Roberts said.

Rep. Jody Chu, a Democrat from California, was among those arrested.

Dr. Karen Onel, pediatric rheumatology chief, explains symptoms of stiffness and joint swelling to look for in children.

The new program, which will take until 2024 to fully implement, will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people.

One patient has died, and another suffered a pregnancy loss.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Celine Gounder joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the FDA panel’s recommendation to update the COVID booster vaccine to target a form of Omicron. Plus, Dr. Gounder talks about the U.S. response to contain monkeypox.

Bellwethers from finance, technology and retail industries are bankrolling workers who need to access reproductive services.

Sale means brand will return to Israel and West Bank — with or without Vermont ice cream maker’s support.

As families began to confirm their worst fears, a common narrative of pursuing a better life took shape from Honduras to Mexico.

In a 5-4 opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts, the high court rejected arguments by Republican-led states seeking to force officials to keep the policy.

The evolution of DNA technology has allowed for the identification of more and more unknown soldiers from World War I.

“We just need food,” said one desperate woman deprived of her humanitarian aid lifeline by Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. “Tell them we are starving.”

The 1992 track, “Killing in the Name,” was played on loop until at least Wednesday – but it is unclear who is behind the mysterious music marathon.

Bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the seventh season of his podcast “Revisionist History.” He talks about uncovering his family history and how his latest book is being adapted into a documentary series.

As movements like #exvangelicals continue to grow, CBS News spoke to three queer artists who have reclaimed elements of their religion in their art.

Actress Mira Sorvino joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss her movie, “Most Guys Are Losers,” her career and why “Romy” from “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” is one of her favorite roles.

One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.

Tech companies are facing numerous questions on whether they will cooperate with law enforcement officials who may seek to prosecute abortions where the procedure is now banned. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson has more on the pressures these companies are facing, including from their own employees.

CNET Editorial Director Dan Ackerman joins “CBS Mornings” to share innovative technology that can help families beat the heat and save money this summer.

Memes and status updates explaining how women can legally obtain abortion pills in the mail have surged on the platforms.

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss his new online pharmacy’s goals of disrupting the prescription drug industry and providing low-cost generic drugs.

Attack is the third major theft this year involving services that help users trade crypto across different blockchains.

Dozens of wildfires were burning across the nation this week. Climate change is making these fires more frequent and intense, and the crews that fight them are feeling the toll. CBS News’ Ben Tracy sat down with Kelly Martin, president of the Grassroots Wildland Firefighters Association, to talk about what these brave firefighters go through.

Drought and warming temperatures – conditions favored by the insects – have fanned the outbreaks.

Most bacteria are microscopic, but this one is so big it can be seen with the naked eye.

While many factors likely boosted Japan’s COVID resilience, researchers say a possible cellular-level advantage could help them create a new weapon against the virus.

A search for the graves of massacre victims began in 2020 and resumed last year with nearly three dozen coffins containing remains of possible victims recovered.

In this CBS Reports documentary, Jim Axelrod peels back the curtain on a sobering reality of a justice system in crisis: For roughly half of the people murdered in America, no one is arrested for the crime.

Michael Jaramillo, 11, died when a raft carrying him and five other family members flipped over, trapping them underwater.

A Texas yoga teacher accused of gunning down her boyfriend’s alleged lover is facing deportation to the U.S. Kaitlin Armstrong was arrested in Costa Rica after a six-week international manhunt in connection to the death of 25-year-old professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson.

The suit says the crossing has “impaired ‘sight triangles,'” an “excessively small crossing angle,” and other impairments, including “sloped approaches, brush, trees and vegetation blocking a full view of oncoming trains in some quadrants.”

New research by the CBS News Innovation Lab shows the likelihood of a murder being solved in the US is significantly lower when the victims are Black or Hispanic.

The SES-22 relay station is the first of six new satellites that will deliver TV, radio and data across the U.S.

“Seeing the Earth from the outside … it really puts things into perspective,” Katya Echazarreta said.

The solar-powered microwave oven-sized craft is a key part of the agency’s Artemis moon program.

Depending on the results of an independent review, budget impacts and other factors, the Psyche mission could face cancellation.

An early Super Heavy-Starship failure could disrupt SpaceX astronaut fights to space station.

One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.

Looking for something fresh to watch? Here are the top films available on the streaming platform.

If you work in one of these industries, you already know the risks.

As abortion-rights activists mourned the end of an era, anti-abortion advocates celebrated a long-fought victory.

Inside the life of a teenage girl and how her disappearance inspired a movement.

President Biden Thursday said the U.S. is better positioned to deal with inflation than any other nation in the world. David Nelson, chief strategist of Belpointe Asset Management, joins CBS News’ Ben Tracy to discuss the state of the economy.

In this CBS Reports documentary, Jim Axelrod peels back the curtain on a sobering reality of a justice system in crisis: For roughly half of the people murdered in America, no one is arrested for the crime.

Dozens of wildfires were burning across the nation this week. Climate change is making these fires more frequent and intense, and the crews that fight them are feeling the toll. CBS News’ Ben Tracy sat down with Kelly Martin, president of the Grassroots Wildland Firefighters Association, to talk about what these brave firefighters go through.

President Biden said Thursday he supports ending the Senate filibuster rules in order to codify abortion rights into law and protect privacy rights. Sean Sullivan, deputy politics editor for campaigns at the Washington Post, joined CBS News to discuss the president’s comments.

The Supreme Court issued two more rulings on the last day of its term: limiting the EPA’s authority on regulating greenhouse gas emissions, and saying that the Biden administration can end the “remain in Mexico” rule. Evan Caminker, former dean of the University of Michigan Law School, joins CBS News to discuss.

Copyright ©2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

source