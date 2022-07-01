Dune Finally Returning to HBO Max – ComicBook.com

Ads

By Charlie Ridgely – March 10, 2022 12:09 am EST

Fans of Denis Villeneuve‘s Best Picture nominee Dune are finally getting the chance to stream it once again. The film debuted on HBO Max alongside its theatrical premiere last October but was removed from the service after just 30 days. With all of the award nominations and sequel news, folks have been wanting a chance to rewatch Dune. This Thursday, everyone will finally have that chance, as Dune makes its return to HBO Max.

Dune is coming to HBO Max for a much longer stay than just 30 days, and that’s great news for the people that have been hoping to watch it again ahead of the Academy Awards later this month. The arrival of Dune will mean HBO Max has four current Best Picture nominees in its lineup, with Nightmare Alley, West Side Story, and Drive My Car already available to stream.

Not only will movie fans get to rewatch Dune to their hearts content on HBO Max, but they’ll also get to see the second half of the story in theaters next year. Villeneuve always made it clear that his intention was to split Dune into two films since the original novel tells such a massive story. Given the success of the first film, Villeneuve is getting that chance. The Dune sequel is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 20, 2023.

Even before Dune: Part Two had been announced by Warner Bros. and Legendary, Villeneuve was writing the sequel’s script.

“I’m writing [Part Two] now, and I feel like I’m eight years old again,” Villeneuve told Total Film. “That’s very uncommon for me. It’s the first time I’ve experienced it where I’m watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, of deep joy, and I say, ‘Thank you, life, for having allowed me to bring that to the screen.’ [laughs] I don’t know how other people will feel about it. But me? Denis Villeneuve when he was 14 years old? Thank you.”

Dune will return to HBO Max on Thursday, March 10th.

