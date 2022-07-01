Mac Pro and 3-Pro-Display-XDR workstation is an AV wonderland [Setups] – Cult of Mac

Ads

By David Snow • 9:00 am, June 29, 2022

We can count the number of times we’ve come across a three-Pro Display XDR workstation in our Setups travels on less than one hand — maybe two or three times. And if you throw in a late-model Mac Pro and a pile of great audio-visual gear for professional-level videoconferencing, well, that’s even more rare.

Liam Hudson, CEO of a qualitative electronic trading company, sent his “ultimate computer setup” for at-home work to Cult of Mac. And it’s really something.



Hudson told Cult of Mac he uses his three Pro XDR Displays “for maximum access to tabular data.” His trio of top Apple 6K displays run via a CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 hub with a 2019 Mac Pro packed with 96GB of RAM and a 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook (not pictured).

That’s some impressive computing power. But the videoconferencing setup is just as remarkable, though perhaps not quite as pricey.

The camera mounted via an Elgato stand above his center display is a Canon EOS 1300D DSLR with an 18.7MP CMOS sensor and 5184 x 3456 pixel capability.

With that, he uses an Elgato Camlink 4k external camera capture card, a Rode shotgun microphone and Elgato key lights. Also in the mix are an Anker PowerConf S3 Conference Speaker and a Wyrestorm 4K extender to boost audio and video signals.

And what’s all that for? Mostly “for those all-important meetings,” he said. And the extender helps him keep up with TV business news anywhere in the house.

His connectivity to QNAP network-attached storage (NAS) through 40Gb/s Thunderbolt connection helps him get maximum performance, he said.

For “maximum music immersion,” he turns to his 5-inch JBL powered studio monitors on foam stands, as well as a FocusRite audio interface.

And last, but not least, he’s really into his mechanical keyboard, as many a keeb maven is.

“All-important mechanical keyboard and rest for maximum accuracy with fun retro XDR keycaps for the discerning keyboard junkie,” he noted.

In addition to a Logitech G402 Hero Gaming Mouse, Hudson uses a Glorious GMMK Barebones Custom Mechanical Keyboard. He has it set up with Kailh Box White switches and custom XDR keycaps for an old-school, clickity-clackety feel.

