All the discounts you can get on iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series in Amazon Prime Day sale – Gadgets Now

All the discounts you can get on iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and...

Gadgets Now Bureau27 Jul, 2021, 10:55AM IST

The 64GB variant of iPhone XR is available at Rs 37,999 on Amazon. You can avail the flat discount of Rs 9,901 on the smartphone during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale. iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and sports a 7MP TrueDepth front camera.

The affordable iPhone XR is selling at a flat discount of Rs 9,901. You can purchase the 128GB variant of iPhone XR at Rs 42,999 after the discount of Rs 9,901. Powered by Apple’s own A12 Bionic chipset the smartphone comes with fast charging support and is also water and dust resistant.

The base variant of iPhone 11 is available at a flat discount of Rs 6,901 on Amazon. Listed at Rs 54,900, you can purchase the handset at Rs 47,999. Apple iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. It is powered by A13 Bionic chipset and has a 12MP camera for selfies.

You can also purchase the 128GB storage variant of iPhone 11 at a discounted price during the Amazon Prime Day sale. You can avail the flat discount of Rs 5,901 on the smartphone. Priced at Rs 59,900, you can purchase the iPhone 11 at Rs 53,999.The smartphone is powered by the own A13 bionic chipset and comes with a 12MP TrueDepth front camera for selfies.

The 64GB variant of iPhone 11 Pro is selling at a massive discount of Rs 16,701. Originally priced at Rs 1,06,000, you can purchase the iPhone 11 Pro 64GB version at Rs 89,899 from Amazon. iPhone 11 Pro sports a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display and it is powered by Apple’s own A13 Bionic chipset.

Launched in 2019, the 512GB variant of iPhone 11 Pro is selling at a huge discount of Rs 45,400 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale. Listed online at Rs 1,40,300, you can now purchase the 512GB variant of iPhone 11 Pro at Rs 94,900. The smartphone comes with IP68 rating which makes it dust and water-resistant. It sports a triple rear camera setup with 12MP wide, ultra-wide and telephoto cameras.

The top-selling smartphone of last year is available at a flat discount of Rs 11,901. Listed online at Rs 84,900, you can purchase the base variant of iPhone 12 at Rs 72,999 after discount. iPhone 12 has a 12MP dual rear camera and is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

The base variant of last year’s launched iPhone 12 Pro is available at a discount of Rs 14,000 on Amazon. You can purchase the 128GB iPhone 12 at Rs 1,05,900 after discount. iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by the company’s own A14 Bionic chipset.

You can avail the flat discount of Rs 14,000 on the 256GB variant of iPhone 12 Pro during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale. Originally priced at 1,29,900, you can get the iPhone 12 Pro at Rs 1,15,900. iPhone 12 Pro comes with IP68 rating which makes it dust and water-resistant. The iPhone sports a 12MP TrueDepth front camera for selfies.

The 512GB variant of iPhone 12 is also selling at a flat discount of Rs 14,000 on Amazon. You can get the 512GB variant of iPhone 12 Pro at Rs 1,35,900 after discount. iPhone 12 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup and is powered by Apple’s own A14 Bionic chipset.

During the two-day Amazon Prime sale you can purchase the 128GB variant of iPhone 12 Pro Max at a discount of Rs 14,000. The 128GB variant of the smartphone can be purchased at Rs 1,15,900 after discount. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR screen and is powered by A14 Bionic chipset.

The 256GB version of the last year launched iPhone 12 Pro Max is available at Rs 1,25,900 on Amazon after the flat discount of Rs 14,000. The smartphone comes with IP 68 rating which makes it water and dust-resistant.

The most expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max can be purchased at Rs 1,45,900 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. You can avail the flat discount of Rs 14,000 on the 512GB variant of iPhone 12 Pro Max. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup and it houses a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

