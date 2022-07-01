TIMBALAND PRESENTS “CONGO” NFT – NFT Culture

Ads

BUY OUR COMMUNITY TOKEN

HoF, newsletter, NFT News BAYC, NFT, Timbaland

GRAMMY Award-winning super-producer, entrepreneur, and music legend Timbaland (@timberland) – renowned for cultivating some of the best artists in the real world – has now channeled his incredible talent and energy into the Metaverse with the introduction of Congo (@AWACongo_), his musical NFT alter ego. Originally dubbed as Bored Ape #590, Timbaland has christened him “Congo”, this character creation is part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC or just “Bored Ape”), the culture creating NFT community living on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. The song and video “Has a Meaning” by Congo debuted in New York last (Thursday) at the BAYC Ape Fest event surrounding the NFT NY gathering.



The epicenter of countless ground-breaking collaborations, Timbaland’s use of his NFT Ape avatar as an alias to release new music and videos was a pioneering choice. Before work could get underway, he relentlessly searched the globe to discover and leverage a hand selected team of experts in the new space. For Congo, Timbaland ultimately partnered with emerging Web3 talent Zayd Portillo (@creatrgod), to produce and direct this first animated music video. Where others may have given up in the quest to create something never done before, Timbaland persevered, and it paid off. Reflecting on the journey and the mindset that made it happen, he says, “Creativity means starting. Just going forward. This video wouldn’t exist if we believed in limitations.”

With the right team assembled, Timbaland fully immersed himself in every step of the process. First, the superstar producer recorded and produced the song before partnering with Portillo to bring the music video to life using Unreal Engine (@UnrealEngine), a 3D creation tool well known for its hyper realistic visuals and immersive experiences. Timbaland himself, played both lead motion-capture roles in the video, donning a high-tech suit of sensors and cameras that track everything from gravitational pull and motion to subtle facial expressions and eye movements to create insanely realistic CGI characters.

While most PFP NFTs live as static character images in digital wallets, as a dynamic music star Congo stands out from his NFT community of BAYC, a unique star created from the full freedom (and commercialization rights) holders maintain allowing for them to be used in various applications and appearances. The apes of BAYC can be used to create anything their owners can imagine, which – in the hands of Timbaland – has generated a high wattage new performer with boundless potential and possibility. Congo’s “Has A Meaning” serves as proof of the creative potential of NFTs for both collectors and creators alike – and will undoubtedly be looked upon as the first iteration of a brand-new media form and a big step forward for the Web3 space.



Set for release on glass.xyz on June 30th, viewers of the music video will also be able to download the song as an MP3 via a claimable AirDrop. The mint, a limited edition of 100, will go live on the same day at 5:30 pm ET.

Newsletter: https://www.nftculture.com/newsletter/

Join Our Discord: https://discord.gg/nftculture

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFTCulture

HoF, newsletter, NFT News, NFT Projects

newsletter, NFT News

HoF, newsletter, NFT News

Boss Logic is a giant in the entertainment industry. From humble beginnings creating “fan art,” he is now regularly commissioned by Marvel and DC. He has become so influential that the studios even take note of his “Fan Cast” art. With his “mash up” poster becoming such a success, studios are beating a path to his door with their own requests.

He released his first NFT art January 29th, 2021 featuring art from Star Wars, Marvel, and DC Comics. His penultimate piece was the somber and visceral Koby Bryant Tribute that sold for $824 and minted over 400 copies.



Bosslogics first NiftyGateway drop sold over $600k from his Open Editions and limited edition packs.

Best day I have ever had in the longest time, @ivgalleryla @niftygateway and everyone that picked up a piece, you definitely changed my life.

Love you all

— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) January 30, 2021

WE WOULD LOVE TO FEATURE YOUR WORK.







(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



get the latest news, artist drops, Projects, and more.

Become a Guest Blogger

NFTCulture exists at the intersection of art, culture, and the blockchain. Our mission is to triangulate the relationship between artists, collectors, and the myriad of marketplaces to create a strong community that benefits all.



The Content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on our Site constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by NFTCulture or any third party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Disclaimer:

To feature art and artists, we try to embed or link directly to the source of the artist. Sometimes that is not possible, so we try and provide proper representation. If your art is featured on this website and you want it removed. please let us know and we will remove immediately.





source

Ads