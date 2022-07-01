CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides 3% in second quarter as recession fears mount – Yahoo Finance

Ads

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Loonie posts biggest quarterly decline since 2020 * Canadian GDP likely fell 0.2% in May * Price of U.S. oil settles 3.7% lower * Canadian bond yields ease across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 30 (Reuters) – The Canadian dollar rose against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, clawing back a small part of its quarterly decline, as the greenback broadly lost ground after data showed a slowdown in underlying U.S. inflation. A U.S. Commerce Department report suggested inflation had probably peaked, with the core PCE price index advancing 4.7% on a year-on-year basis in May, the smallest increase since last November. Separately, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's running estimate of U.S. GDP growth for the second quarter showed a decline of 1%. The U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter. The U.S. dollar fell as market players bet that Fed Chair Jerome Powell may have to rethink his hawkish stance, said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull. "With a technical recession on the radar now, maybe he'll have to dial back a bit," Bregar said. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2880 to the greenback, or 77.64 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2862 to 1.2933. For the month of June, the loonie fell 1.8%, as recession fears buffeted global financial markets. It was down 3% in the second quarter, its biggest quarterly decline since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Canada's economy declined 0.2% in May, a preliminary estimate showed. Data for April showed a gain of 0.3%, which matched estimates. Despite the mixed data, money markets expect the Bank of Canada to hike interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in July. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 3.7% lower at $105.76 a barrel amid recession fears. Canadian bond yields eased across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its lowest since June 10 at 3.206% before recovering to 3.225%, down 8.8 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)

(Bloomberg) — Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAColombia’s central bank delivered its biggest interest rate increase in over t

Australian home prices slipped for a second month in June as once red-hot markets in Sydney and Melbourne felt the chill from rising interest rates and a cost-of-living crunch. Figures from property consultant CoreLogic out on Friday showed prices nationally fell 0.6% in June from May, when they dipped 0.1%. The retreat in Sydney gathered pace as values fell 1.6% in the month, while Melbourne lost 1.1%.

(Bloomberg) — Things can only get better for the $4 trillion muni market in the second half of the year, according to Wall Street strategists.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAWith the rise in bond yields mostly priced in,

Canada's largest carrier said late on Wednesday it would cut its schedule to reduce passenger flows to manageable levels, while Delta Air Lines' chief executive on Thursday apologized for flight cancellations that have disrupted travel plans. Persistent staffing shortages, fewer flights and booming demand following a pandemic-induced slump have cast a shadow ahead of the busy U.S. July Fourth holiday weekend. Airports in Canada and Europe are also wrestling with missing luggage as passengers shared pictures of luggage stranded beside baggage belts on social media.

(Bloomberg) — Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAAustralia’s two biggest housing markets, Sydney and Melbourne, led a fall in h

If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

The global economy may get the worst of the 1970s and the Great Recession: A stagflationary debt crisis that would confound central banks and fiscal authorities

(Bloomberg) — Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday — less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s

We saw something of a rally in the markets last week, but was it just the famous ‘dead cat’ bounce? A look at the charts might suggest that. Since the beginning of April, we seen two short rallies in an otherwise bearish trend – but the second rally was shorter than the first, with a lower peak. Market watchers are starting to wonder if the cat is done bouncing. So, how can investors ride out this hostile environment? Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan believes that software stocks, with currentl

A bear market leaves the S&P 500 with its worst first six months since 1970. Here's what's happened after stocks suffered steep first-half stumbles in the past.

(Bloomberg) — Bitcoin dip buyers are hoping things won’t get much worse for cryptocurrencies in the remainder of this year judging by the latest surge in the virtual coin.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAThe largest digit

The ailing market bounced off lows but still fell solidly. Micron gave grim guidance. Tesla EV rivals report June sales Friday.

The semiconductor boom of the last two years, in part fueled by pandemic shortages, appears to be coming to an end.

Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

Advanced Micro Devices is declining to new 52-week lows and is now down 54% from its all-time high just just seven months ago. For now, Micron's earnings report after the close remains a bit of a wildcard for semi-stock investors, as it sits on a critical support level. Regarding AMD stock specifically, the valuation has been pummeled, as the stock price has been more than halved while earnings estimates remain steady — at least so far.

(Bloomberg) — Skeptics have long made a sport of predicting that the decade-long rally in technology stocks was destined to reverse. At the halfway point of 2022, it seems like this is the year when they will be proven right.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Bide

