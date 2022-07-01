Amazon Prime Day 2022 Nintendo Switch deals – Eurogamer.net

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is taking place on 12th July through to 13th July and is expected to feature discounts on various console bundles, Nintendo Switch games and accessories. Last year’s sale provided an opportunity to grab a console bundle below the RRP and we hope to see similar price reductions this year, including savings on the Nintendo Switch OLED console.
If you’re interested in looking at other consoles and tech offers during the sale, you can check out the Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals hub. Meanwhile, if you want to stay on top of some of the best deals, we’d recommend giving Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter.
If the last two Prime Day sales are anything to go by, the Nintendo Switch Neon Red/Neon Blue with Ring Fit Adventure bundle is likely to make a reappearance. Last year, you could also bundle the Neon console with Pokemon Snap for £309.99 or Just Dance 2021 for £284.99. The best of the bunch, though, was the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for £284.99.
The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle made a reappearance during throughout Black Friday 2021, so we’re hoping it will be available again during the Prime Day 2022 sale.
The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch console got a restock in the US, but as far as deals are concerned, there was nothing worth shouting about! The best deal was probably the Nintendo Switch Lite with a 128GB MicroSDCX memory card for $199.99.
This year will be the Nintendo Switch OLED console’s first Prime Day. We’ve seen some small discounts on this model since its release, dipping to just under £300 every now and then, so we hope to see similar price reductions or some bundles across Prime Day. We’d also like to see cheaper bundle options for the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite. The standard Switch dropped to just £230 from Amazon in April 2022, which means we could see a similar discount on Prime Day.
While our hopes aren’t high, we’d like to see bigger price drops on Nintendo-exclusive titles this year, as well as bigger discounts on third-party Switch games.
UK deals hunters once again got the rough end of the stick with Nintendo Switch software deals last year. The titles weren’t the cheapest they’d been, and there was a lack of first-party titles on sale.
Last year, US folk were lucky enough to see discounts on many top first-party Switch games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ($47.88), Fire Emblem Three Houses ($39.48), Luigi’s Mansion 3 ($39.48) and Super Mario Odyssey ($39.48). Mario Kart Live Home Circuit was down to $74.99, while third party titles such as Borderlands Legendary Collection ($14.99), Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition ($7.99) and X-Com 2 Collection ($14.99) all got deep discounts.
Prime Day is yet another opportunity to get a Nintendo Switch SD card at a bargain price. Multiple sizes are usually discounted giving those with either smaller or bulging Switch libraries a fair deal on a storage upgrade. We’ll be briging you the best Switch Micro SD card deals here.
And that’s it for now! We hope all of you manage to grab a bargain in the upcoming Prime Day. And if you don’t want to miss out on any deals, give us a follow on Twitter where we post regular updates on the best Nintendo Switch deals as well as everything else in the world of gaming and tech.
