2022.16 Official Tesla Release Notes – Software Updates – Not a Tesla App

We expect version 2022.20 to be released imminently.
Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.
10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates
Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.
Autopilot’s maximum speed has been increased from 80 mph to 85 mph. Please continue to remain attentive and be ready to take over while using Autopilot features.
If you’re navigating to a Supercharger and it suddenly becomes more congested before you arrive, Tesla will now calculate whether there are any nearby Supercharger that may be less congested.
If Tesla believes that it can reduce your total travel time by navigating to a less congested charger, it will reroute you to a Supercharger that’s less busy.
Details about Supercharger Rerouting
Media Player accounts (e.g. Spotify login) are now linked to your driver profile. Simply log into your media account while your driver profile is selected.
More about multiple Spotify accounts
Your vehicle can now automatically apply regular brakes for consistent deceleration when regenerative braking is limited due to battery temperature or state of charge. To enable, tap Controls > Pedals & Steering > Apply Brakes When Regenerative Braking Is Limited.
Note: This feature appears to be in testing and is not available for production vehicles.
More Information
Energy prediction for your route has been improved by incorporating forecasted crosswind, headwind, humidity and ambient temperature when using online navigation.
More details
TeslaMic performance has been improved, reducing the latency for a more seamless Caraoke experience.
This is an undocumented change in this release.
If your vehicle is equipped with a powered trunk, this update addresses an issue that could have caused your trunk from closing completely.
Details on trunk issue
This is an undocumented change in this release.
This update includes new, more detailed vehicle models that have doors, windows, glass roofs, and wheels. Although the car models are the same ones used in FSD Beta, only the vehicle models are being carried over to production builds right now.
It doesn’t appear to include anything else the betas are currently detecting and displaying, such as road edges, drivable areas, open doors or blinkers.
Images of new visualizations
This is an undocumented change in this release.
The line directly above the speedometer reading in a Model 3 and Model Y shows the amount of regenerative braking (green) or acceleration (black) that is occuring. The center of the line is neutral where there is no acceleration or regenerative braking occuring.
The further the line grows to the left, the greater the amount of regenerative braking is taking place, and the more it goes to the right, the greater the acceleration.
With this update the regeneration line will now also show when physical brakes are being applied. The amount of physical brakes being used will appear as a gray line after the green, regen line.
The physical brake line is only show when the vehicle is in Autopilot.
The regen/acceleration line is now also thicker, making it easier to see.
Image credit: @tesla_adri/Twitter
You can now view additional information about your car by tapping Controls > Software > Additional vehicle information.
The list of information will now include the type of low-voltage battery installed and whether your vehicle has a heat-pump.
The release notes above are official Tesla release notes. The models and regions each feature is limited to is derived from user data.
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.16.2.
A recent tweet from twitter user @greentheonly revealed that the Tesla navigation system will now offer alternate ro…
If you don’t have enough range to reach your destination, Tesla’s in-car navigation system will automatically calcu…
Tesla’s Model 3 has landed a spot as the ninth best-selling car in the world for 2021, which is up 40% from 2020, a…
Tesla’s software needs work. That’s according to Elon Musk, who was highly critical of the interface, the browser…
Say you’re cruising down a deserted highway in your Tesla and you’re starting to get sleepy, or you’re taking a…
Following the return of Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) to Australia and other countries, Tesla has once again begun offeri…
Tesla’s new partnership with gas and electric company PG&E in California will give Powerwall owners the opportu…
In an interview with Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that the Cybertruck design has now bee…
Cars.com’s annual “American-Made Index” report places the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 as the most American-made ve…
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently attended Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum focused primarily on the diversification of th…
When Tesla revealed the “Smart Summon” feature in September of 2019, the potential for automated parking was engineered…
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
We expect version 2022.20 to be released imminently.
Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.
The other day (Feb 10, 2021) Joe Rogan interviewed Elon Musk for 3 hours on his Spotify podcast (You can listen to …
We have all been accustomed to turning cars on and turning them off when we’re done driving. However, with Tesla ther…
The best Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Wireless Phone Charger — now, even better. Get $10 off with promo: NotATeslaApp10
Are your power windows misbehaving? Does your app say they are left open but you don’t see it? Do they rub wh…
The on screen animation of your car’s environment will change. The computer vision generated road that the car is driv…
Tesla’s software needs work. That’s according to Elon Musk, who was highly critical of the interface, the browser…
Say you’re cruising down a deserted highway in your Tesla and you’re starting to get sleepy, or you’re taking a…
Following the return of Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) to Australia and other countries, Tesla has once again begun offeri…
Tesla’s new partnership with gas and electric company PG&E in California will give Powerwall owners the opportu…
In an interview with Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that the Cybertruck design has now bee…
Cars.com’s annual “American-Made Index” report places the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 as the most American-made ve…
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.
TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!
DIMO is building a web3, user-owned network dedicated to supporting the next generation of mobility infrastructure. As a user, you can start today by accessing the best connected vehicle experience via the DIMO Mobile App. It works for nearly any vehicle and across any OEM; users are in control of their data and their DIMO wallet is a conduit to other apps and services, saving time and money. Learn more
Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.
Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.
A recent tweet from twitter user @greentheonly revealed that the Tesla navigation system will now offer alternate ro…
If you don’t have enough range to reach your destination, Tesla’s in-car navigation system will automatically calcu…
Tesla’s Model 3 has landed a spot as the ninth best-selling car in the world for 2021, which is up 40% from 2020, a…
Tesla’s software needs work. That’s according to Elon Musk, who was highly critical of the interface, the browser…
Say you’re cruising down a deserted highway in your Tesla and you’re starting to get sleepy, or you’re taking a…
Following the return of Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) to Australia and other countries, Tesla has once again begun offeri…
Tesla’s new partnership with gas and electric company PG&E in California will give Powerwall owners the opportu…
In an interview with Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that the Cybertruck design has now bee…
Cars.com’s annual “American-Made Index” report places the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 as the most American-made ve…
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently attended Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum focused primarily on the diversification of th…
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.16.2.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to Twitter user ShibaDoge (@JaconB1290H) who praised Tesla’s audio quality despite being …
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
Tesla completely redesigned their app with version 4.0 last year. Since then Tesla has been quickly iterating on its f…
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently attended Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum focused primarily on the diversification of th…
We’ve covered how much to charge your Tesla for everyday use, but when going on vacation or planning to store an elec…
The user interface of Tesla vehicles includes an “About Your Tesla” menu which is accessed by tapping on the Tesla “T” i…
We expect version 2022.20 to be released imminently.
Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.
The best Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Wireless Phone Charger — now, even better. Get $10 off with promo: NotATeslaApp10
View features included in previous Tesla software updates.
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.
2022.16 Official Tesla Release Notes – Software Updates – Not a Tesla App
We expect version 2022.20 to be released imminently.