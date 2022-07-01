Amanda Owen, 47, shares smiley snaps on Ravenseat farm amid Clive divorce news – Express

Ads



Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen, 47, looked blissfully happy as she shared a series of snaps to her 522,000 Instagram followers.

The shepherdess looked amazing as she shared pictures with one of her dogs, as well as snaps of her shearing sheep.

She sported a blue and white checked shirt, while her brown tresses were styled in a light wave.

Amanda captioned the post: “Buzzcuts available & nothing else.

“*These are hoggs (14 months old)and this is their first ever appointment at the salon.

“They are the wooliest that they will ever be so are first in the queue.

“#yorkshire #shepherdess #wool #woolaway #shearing #clipping.”

This comes as the shepherdess broke the news earlier this month that her marriage to husband Clive Owen was over.

However, the pair will continue to work on Ravenseat farm together to be with their nine children.



Amanda looked very happy



Amanda reguarly shares what happens on Ravenseat



Amanda worked with sheep today



Here Amanda can be seen sheering a sheep.



The former couple share nine children together.



The pair will still continue to live on the farm as they co-parent their nine children.



Amanda is known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess

