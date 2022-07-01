Meet Surface Pro 8 – the most powerful 2-in-1 Surface built for Windows 11 – Microsoft Stories India – Microsoft

Ads

January 20, 2022 | Microsoft News Center India

Available from February 15. Pre-orders via select retail and online partners start today.

Surface Pro 7+ will also be available through consumer retail channels.

New Delhi, January 20, 2022 – Microsoft today announced that the new Surface Pro 8 will be available in the country from February 15 via commercial authorized resellers and authorized retail and online partners like Amazon and Reliance Digital. Pre-orders for the new Surface Pro 8 will commence today via select retail and online partners. The Surface Pro 7+ will also be available through retail and online partners from February 15.

Surface Pro 8

Starting at INR 1,04,499, Surface Pro 8 is more than twice as fast as Pro 7, with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and built on the Intel® Evo™ platform. All of these performance gains, Windows 11 and up to 16 hours of battery life make Surface Pro 8 the most powerful 2-in-1 PC on the market.

“We are excited to bring the new Surface Pro 8 to India, our most powerful Pro ever. Each new version of Windows unlocks the next generation of hardware innovation. For the last decade, Surface has been at the forefront – challenging convention, pioneering new experiences and creating entirely new categories of devices. Today, we are revealing an update to our iconic 2-in-1, representing the most significant leap forward since Pro 3, and we hope this helps people unlock more possibilities as they work on-the-go or from home,” said Bhaskar Basu, Country Head – Devices (Surface), Microsoft India.



Designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Pro 8 combines the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, and every angle in between, with the iconic kickstand and detachable keyboard with built-in Slim Pen storage and charging.[1] It also allows one to extend the ultimate desktop experience with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, helping create the ultimate productivity setup with multiple 4K monitors, an external hard drive, or a gaming setup with external GPU.



Featuring the most technically advanced display ever built, Surface Pro 8 features a vibrant 13” PixelSense touchscreen that is virtually edge to edge. With Dolby® Vision™ and Adaptive Color Technology, enjoy a viewing experience that’s comfortable on the eyes and true to life and 120Hz display refresh rate for a more responsive touch. With advanced LTE built into select configurations, Surface Pro 8 is the ideal hybrid device, giving people a dynamic on-the-go tablet and the ultimate work-from-home set-up. The incredible 5MP front-facing camera, 10MP-4K rear-facing camera, Dolby® Atmos™ sound, and dual far-field Studio Mics keep you looking and sounding your best.

The new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard[2] provides storage and charging capability for the new Surface Slim Pen 2, keeping it nearby and ready whenever inspiration strikes. The Surface Pro Signature Keyboard is available complimentary with pre-orders from select partners[3]. The Surface Slim Pen 2 gives the most advanced digital pen experience on a Pro. The built-in haptic motor in Surface Slim Pen 2 gives the same feeling you get with pen on paper when writing or drawing.

Surface Pro 7+

The Surface Pro 7+ comes with the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors, 2.1 times faster performance, and longer battery life of up to 15 hours, offering the versatility people need to work wherever, whenever they want. In addition, with both USB-A and USB-C ports, Surface Pro 7+ offers the adaptability to dock into external displays and leverage the needed peripherals for a full workstation setup. The device integrates front and rear facing cameras with 1080p full HD video along with Dolby Atmos speakers and dual far-field Studio Microphones.



Reflecting Microsoft’s continued commitment to sustainability, Surface Pro 7+ comes with a lightweight, sustainable commercial packaging that is 23% lighter than the previous generation and made from 99% natural fiber-based material, of which 64% is post-consumer recycled content. The Surface Pro 7+ for Business has been available for commercial and education customers in India since February 2021.

Both the devices will be generally available from February 15. The following configurations will be available in India:



[1] Pen storage and charging available on select keyboards.

[2] Sold separately.

[3] MRP: INR 16999. Offered complimentary with with pre-orders from select partners for a limited period or till stocks last. Colors may vary.

One-month trials for M365 Family and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate available with consumer SKUs.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft set up its India operations in 1990. Today, Microsoft entities in India have over 16,000 employees, engaged in sales and marketing, research, development and customer services and support, across 11 Indian cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida and Pune. Microsoft offers its global cloud services from local data centers to accelerate digital transformation across Indian startups, businesses, and government organizations.

