Forget invite code: Nothing phone (1) pre-order passes now available for everyone – The Indian Express

The Nothing phone (1) is set to be initially sold in India via an invite-only system, where people have to ensure a higher spot on a long waitlist to get an invite code. This invite code could then be used on e-commerce website Flipkart to purchase a refundable Rs 2000 pre-booking pass for the phone, allowing users to be one of the first to receive the phone post-launch on July 12. However, a new tweet from Twitter tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) now suggests that the Nothing phone (1) pre-order pass will be available to all users without an invite-code.

We did search for the invite code and sure enough it was available on the website. But, there’s no option to buy it just yet, at least for our Flipkart account. According to the Flipkart website, users can join the waitlist till July 3, and there will be some more information on July 7. It is not clear what this means for those who have an invite code already and whether the Flipkart pass will be sold to everyone eventually. If that does happens, fans who have signed up for the exclusive invite will be disappointed, no doubt.

Note that Nothing is no longer lettings users sign up for a pre-order invite code on its website.

Ahead of the launch of the phone (1) on July 12, most details of the device have been either officially confirmed or leaked. This includes a 6.55-inch OLED screen with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, a 50MP+16MP dual camera setup on the back of the phone and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Nothing phone (1) will reportedly go on sale for users with a pre-order pass right on launch day, which is July 12. Users with a pre-order pass will be able to complete their purchase right after the launch along with a Rs 2000 discount on the final price as compensation for the pass amount. Users who decide to not buy the phone can then get this amount refunded.

Nothing is also expected to launch a new variant of its ear (1) TWS earbuds alongside the phone (1). The new earbuds are set to come in a new stick-shaped case instead of a square one, and will feature slight design changes.

