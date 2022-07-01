The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Ring home security – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Joal Ryan
Updated on: June 30, 2022 / 10:28 AM / Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
While we’re only weeks away from mid-July’s Amazon Prime Day 2022, “only weeks” can seem like forever if you and your family are waiting for savings on Ring home security devices. Here’s a look at deals you can get right now on packages and bundles via Amazon’s Ring store, including some that include the Ring Video Doorbell. And in a preview of sorts of Amazon Prime Day, some of these deals are only available to Amazon Prime members.
Top deals in this article:
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, $210 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $385)
Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5, $85 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $150)
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Video Doorbell: $225 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $340)
Below, you’ll see Ring deals that fit a range of budgets and home-security needs. We’re talking about everything from elaborate home-security systems, to bundles featuring the classic Ring Video Doorbell, or Amazon devices such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show.
The Ring-Amazon connection is a no-brainer: Ring has been owned by Amazon since 2018. And while we expect Alexa-friendly Ring devices to be featured prominently during Amazon Prime Day 2022, we’re excited to see that you can save really big right now on Amazon on several Ring things — especially if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber.
At last look, Amazon’s Ring store had more than a dozen featured deals — and all them were marked “Prime Savings.” This means the lowest, best prices on each of those items are reserved for Amazon Prime members. This is, of course, the way that Amazon Prime Day 2022 will work: The mega-sales event’s spotlighted deals will be exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers.
Not an Amazon Prime member yet? No problem. You can start a subscription today — there’s even a 30-day free trial for brand-new members. And if you don’t sign up today, well, all is not lost. While the biggest, best Ring deals on Amazon right now are for Amazon Prime members, there are still savings to be had for everyone. Read on to get the scoop, and for more info on Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Right now, Amazon has this Ring Alarm security bundle marked down $25 — so, a good deal. But if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can get a great deal: Prime members can get the normally priced $385 system for only $210. That’s $175 off!
The set brings together three components: Amazon’s video-capturing Echo Show 5; the Ring Indoor Cam; and, an eight-piece Ring Alarm system, featuring a Ring Alarm keypad, a base station, a motion detector, a range extender and four contact sensors. The bundle is rated 4.7 stars (out of 5) by Amazon users.
As with other Ring DIY home-security systems, other (sold-separately) pieces can be added as your needs change or grow. And, yup, because of the Amazon-Ring connection, the Ring Alarm system works with Alexa (as do the Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, natch).
A sold-separately subscription to Ring Protect Pro expands the system’s security coverage by delivering around-the-clock monitoring.
If you’re a Prime member, you’ll see your special $210 sale price at checkout. If you’re not a Prime member, you’ll get the package for $360.
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, $210 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $385)
If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get the 2020 Ring Video Doorbell bundled with an Amazon Echo Show 5 right now for only $85 — a savings of $100 off Amazon’s $185 list price.
Enhance your Alexa-friendly security duo with a sold-separately Ring Protect Pro subscription.
If you’re not a Prime member, then you’ll still get a pretty good price on this bundle: $150, a savings of $35.
Reminder: Prime members will see their special discounted price at checkout.
Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5, $85 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $185)
Here’s another early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal: Right now, Amazon Prime members can get an Alexa-enabled Ring Video Doorbell bundled with an eight-piece, Alexa-friendly Ring Alarm system for $225 — a savings of $115 off the $340 list price.
The Ring Alarm kit features a Ring Alarm keypad, a base station, a motion detector, a range extender and four contact sensors. As with other Ring systems, this one can be enhanced with a sold-separately Ring Protect Pro subscription.
And, sorry, if you’re not a Prime subscriber, then there’s no sale price for you on this bundle. (But, take heart: Amazon says you will pay about $10 less if you buy the package, as opposed to buying all of its pieces separately.)
If you’re a Prime member, you’ll see your special $225 sale price at checkout.
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Video Doorbell: $225 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $340)
Currently listed on Amazon for $380, the 14-piece, Alexa-friendly Ring Alarm Pro system can be had by Amazon Prime members for $300 — a deal worth $80.
The system features a built-in Eero Wi-Fi 6 router, and comes with two Ring Alarm keypads, a base station, a range extender, eight contact sensors and two motion-detector devices. The sold-separately subscription to Ring Protect Pro expands your security coverage.
One Amazon customer, who claims in a review to have previously paid “ungodly sums of money” to a traditional security company, says a system like the 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro is a relative bargain.
“This Ring Alarm has the upfront cost of several hundred dollars… BUT,” the customer wrote in a 5-star review of the Ring Alarm Pro, “[n]ow we have a great system at a fraction of the cost that is much more modern, controls well from our phones, and is easily scalable if we want to add more components, sensors, etc.”
This kit is not on sale to non-Prime members.
Per usual, Prime members will see their special $300 price at checkout.
Ring Alarm Pro, 14-piece with built-in Eero Wi-Fi 6 router, $300 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $380)
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 offers Alexa functionality and captures HD-quality video of your visitors, both expected and unexpected. It allows for two-way talk between your visitor and you — wherever you happen to be when you’re monitoring the goings-on from your connected device, including, perhaps, the Echo Dot that comes with this bundle.
Add more layers of protection, not to mention 60 days of video storage, to this bundle by purchasing a sold-separately Ring Protect plan.
Right now, the Ring Video Doorbell-Echo Dot bundle is marked down $20 on Amazon, to $230. This deal is available to everybody; you don’t have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to save.
Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot, $230 (reduced from $250)
Ring Spotlight Cams shoot HD-quality video. Each features a built-in alarm and LED lights. Being an Amazon brand, the cameras work with Alexa and compatible Echo devices (and, of course, your Ring Video Doorbell). All this connectedness allows you to get motion-activated alerts on your device of choice. You can even remotely communicate with visitors at your door. Amazon is offering the Ring Spotlight Cam twin-pack for 12% off the bundle’s usual $400 price, down to $350. This is another Ring deal on Amazon that’s open to everybody, not just Amazon Prime subscribers.
Purchase a sold-separately Ring Protect plan to share your camera footage, and save videos for up to 60 days. Subscription packages start at $3 a month.
Ring Spotlight Cam, white (2-pack), $350 (reduced from $400)
If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can save $50 on the Alexa-friendly Ring Video Doorbell 4 with hardwired Ring Floodlight Cam bundle. If you’re not, you can still save $40 off the $420 Amazon list price.
The set can be operated under a Ring Protect plan (sold separately).
“The video quality is really good and the night vision works great too,” a verified bundle buyer wrote in a 5-star Amazon review. “As you can see from my video I finally caught what was rummaging through my trash barrels at night.”
(Spoiler alert for those who didn’t click to read the review — or review the video: A critter was the culprit.)
If you’re a Prime member, you’ll see your special $370 sale price at checkout.
Ring Video Doorbell 4 (2021 release), white, $370 with Amazon Prime (reduced from $420)
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled to be held from July 12, 2022, to July 13, 2022. The event’s deals are for Amazon Prime members only.
Still not an Amazon Prime subscriber? Learn more about Amazon Prime (and the 30-day free trial offer) by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
And while we think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, you don’t have to wait for the sales event to score savings. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here’s our roundup of early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals:
First published on April 27, 2022 / 4:39 PM
Rep. Liz Cheney found herself aligned with her four challengers on a few points but disagreed with them on issues like the legitimacy of the Jan. 6 committee and of the 2020 presidential election.
A new Navy investigation concluded ineffective leadership soon after fuel leaks from Red Hill fuel storage facility led to contamination of drinking water in Hawaii.
Losing flagship schools like USC and UCLA will be a major blow to the Pac-12, which has had a long and amicable relationship with the Big Ten, best exemplified by its Rose Bowl partnership.
The new program, which will take until 2024 to fully implement, will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people.
Cancellations are stacking up once again this holiday weekend as U.S. airlines struggle to serve their own customers.
Proposed energy bill would allow state to tap into gas-powered plants and diesel generators when hot weather strains grid.
Sale means brand will return to Israel and West Bank — with or without Vermont ice cream maker’s support.
With “more supply and somewhat less demand, the housing market is rebalancing,” said one analyst.
The “vital” salary hikes come as the federal minimum wage has been stagnant for nearly 13 years.
Xerox officials said Visentin, who joined the company in 2018, died from “complications from an ongoing illness.”
Rep. Liz Cheney found herself aligned with her four challengers on a few points but disagreed with them on issues like the legitimacy of the Jan. 6 committee and of the 2020 presidential election.
A new Navy investigation concluded ineffective leadership soon after fuel leaks from Red Hill fuel storage facility led to contamination of drinking water in Hawaii.
The new program, which will take until 2024 to fully implement, will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people.
About half say the shooting has made them more likely to support some gun restrictions, but partisan divides remain.
Proposed energy bill would allow state to tap into gas-powered plants and diesel generators when hot weather strains grid.
Dr. Karen Onel, pediatric rheumatology chief, explains symptoms of stiffness and joint swelling to look for in children.
The new program, which will take until 2024 to fully implement, will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people.
One patient has died, and another suffered a pregnancy loss.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Celine Gounder joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the FDA panel’s recommendation to update the COVID booster vaccine to target a form of Omicron. Plus, Dr. Gounder talks about the U.S. response to contain monkeypox.
Bellwethers from finance, technology and retail industries are bankrolling workers who need to access reproductive services.
Sale means brand will return to Israel and West Bank — with or without Vermont ice cream maker’s support.
As families began to confirm their worst fears, a common narrative of pursuing a better life took shape from Honduras to Mexico.
In a 5-4 opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts, the high court rejected arguments by Republican-led states seeking to force officials to keep the policy.
The evolution of DNA technology has allowed for the identification of more and more unknown soldiers from World War I.
“We just need food,” said one desperate woman deprived of her humanitarian aid lifeline by Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. “Tell them we are starving.”
The 1992 track, “Killing in the Name,” was played on loop until at least Wednesday – but it is unclear who is behind the mysterious music marathon.
Bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the seventh season of his podcast “Revisionist History.” He talks about uncovering his family history and how his latest book is being adapted into a documentary series.
As movements like #exvangelicals continue to grow, CBS News spoke to three queer artists who have reclaimed elements of their religion in their art.
Actress Mira Sorvino joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss her movie, “Most Guys Are Losers,” her career and why “Romy” from “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” is one of her favorite roles.
One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.
Tech companies are facing numerous questions on whether they will cooperate with law enforcement officials who may seek to prosecute abortions where the procedure is now banned. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson has more on the pressures these companies are facing, including from their own employees.
CNET Editorial Director Dan Ackerman joins “CBS Mornings” to share innovative technology that can help families beat the heat and save money this summer.
Memes and status updates explaining how women can legally obtain abortion pills in the mail have surged on the platforms.
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss his new online pharmacy’s goals of disrupting the prescription drug industry and providing low-cost generic drugs.
Attack is the third major theft this year involving services that help users trade crypto across different blockchains.
Dozens of wildfires were burning across the nation this week. Climate change is making these fires more frequent and intense, and the crews that fight them are feeling the toll. CBS News’ Ben Tracy sat down with Kelly Martin, president of the Grassroots Wildland Firefighters Association, to talk about what these brave firefighters go through.
Florida officials confirmed the recurrence of an invasive snail species that destroys wildlife and poses serious threats to human health.
Drought and warming temperatures – conditions favored by the insects – have fanned the outbreaks.
Most bacteria are microscopic, but this one is so big it can be seen with the naked eye.
While many factors likely boosted Japan’s COVID resilience, researchers say a possible cellular-level advantage could help them create a new weapon against the virus.
In this CBS Reports documentary, Jim Axelrod peels back the curtain on a sobering reality of a justice system in crisis: For roughly half of the people murdered in America, no one is arrested for the crime.
Michael Jaramillo, 11, died when a raft carrying him and five other family members flipped over, trapping them underwater.
A Texas yoga teacher accused of gunning down her boyfriend’s alleged lover is facing deportation to the U.S. Kaitlin Armstrong was arrested in Costa Rica after a six-week international manhunt in connection to the death of 25-year-old professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson.
The suit says the crossing has “impaired ‘sight triangles,'” an “excessively small crossing angle,” and other impairments, including “sloped approaches, brush, trees and vegetation blocking a full view of oncoming trains in some quadrants.”
New research by the CBS News Innovation Lab shows the likelihood of a murder being solved in the US is significantly lower when the victims are Black or Hispanic.
The SES-22 relay station is the first of six new satellites that will deliver TV, radio and data across the U.S.
“Seeing the Earth from the outside … it really puts things into perspective,” Katya Echazarreta said.
The solar-powered microwave oven-sized craft is a key part of the agency’s Artemis moon program.
Depending on the results of an independent review, budget impacts and other factors, the Psyche mission could face cancellation.
An early Super Heavy-Starship failure could disrupt SpaceX astronaut fights to space station.
One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.
Looking for something fresh to watch? Here are the top films available on the streaming platform.
If you work in one of these industries, you already know the risks.
As abortion-rights activists mourned the end of an era, anti-abortion advocates celebrated a long-fought victory.
Inside the life of a teenage girl and how her disappearance inspired a movement.
A 26-year-old makes history with a trip to space on a Blue Origin rocket. A woman buys a sculpture at a thrift store in Texas for $34.99 and learns it is an ancient Roman bust with a rich history. A teen spends his free time teaching seniors karate. Plus, our most viral good news videos of the week, on this episode of “The Uplift.”
President Biden Thursday said the U.S. is better positioned to deal with inflation than any other nation in the world. David Nelson, chief strategist of Belpointe Asset Management, joins CBS News’ Ben Tracy to discuss the state of the economy.
In this CBS Reports documentary, Jim Axelrod peels back the curtain on a sobering reality of a justice system in crisis: For roughly half of the people murdered in America, no one is arrested for the crime.
Dozens of wildfires were burning across the nation this week. Climate change is making these fires more frequent and intense, and the crews that fight them are feeling the toll. CBS News’ Ben Tracy sat down with Kelly Martin, president of the Grassroots Wildland Firefighters Association, to talk about what these brave firefighters go through.
President Biden said Thursday he supports ending the Senate filibuster rules in order to codify abortion rights into law and protect privacy rights. Sean Sullivan, deputy politics editor for campaigns at the Washington Post, joined CBS News to discuss the president’s comments.
Copyright ©2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Ring home security – CBS News
Watch CBS News