iOS 16 Beta 2 Adds Support for Backing Up Over LTE – MacRumors

The second beta of iOS 16 that was released to developers today introduces support for backing up over LTE, according to Apple’s release notes for the update.



Apple says that iPhone and iPad users are now able to back up their devices over an LTE connection, in addition to a 5G or WiFi connection.

Since iOS 15, Apple has allowed customers to choose to back up their devices using 5G if a WiFi connection is unavailable, but the option was not present for LTE connections.

LTE connections can be slower and backups can use quite a bit of data, but many cellular plans available today offer unlimited data usage, facilitating LTE backups.

