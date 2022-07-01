Blendergrid Collaborates With FZRandomizer For Seamless Cloud Based NFT Art Generation – Digital Journal

Ads

The creators of Blender add-on FZRandomizer have announced that they are collaborating with online Blender render farm company, Blendergrid, to make it easier to render large-scale 3D NFT collections in the cloud.

NFTs have been soaring in popularity ever since they hit the zeitgeist in early 2021. Several online marketplaces such as OpenSea, Axie Marketplace, Larva Labs, Rarible, and others have cropped up to help crypto investors buy and trade NFTs. This has also been accompanied by the launch of a slew of popular NFT collections that mostly follow the template of the first viral NFT project, CryptoPunks. The CryptoPunks NFT project is a collection of randomly generated art comprised of avatars with design embellishments based on a list of attributes. Most popular NFT projects today operate on the same general principle. Most NFT projects have an anthropomorphic project mascot whose look is modified with different skins, clothes, themes, or accessories. The art style and the underlying base model of the project mascot make each project easily identifiable while extra attributes change the base model’s appearance to make each NFT unique and enticing to investors.



A spokesperson for FZRandomizer talks about how its software can help creators simplify the process of creating such collections by saying, “Whether you are going to develop 2D or 3D NFTs, you need some piece of software to automate the process of generating those unique characters. You could write a custom script to do it but if you are more focused on promoting your project and ensuring it has plenty of eyeballs on it when it comes time to launch, you need an out-of-the-box solution that handles this for you. This is where FZRandomizer, one of Blender’s most popular add-ons, comes in. We have created a simple interface that lets you easily pick the base avatar and all attributes that go on top of it. Once you have made your selection you just have to press a button and tell the software how many unique combinations you want. It will create all the individual art pieces for you, ready for you to mint. All of this is possible right from good old Blender, the best open-source computer graphics software toolset offered right now. The bottom line is that FZRandomizer is uniquely suited to the creation of NFTs. There has never been a better time to get acquainted with our humble Blender add-on and if you are planning on kickstarting your own NFT project, we urge you to consider including it into your workflow.”

The creators of FZRandomizer understand that rendering a large amount of art takes a long time on traditional computers. To solve this problem, they have collaborated with the team from Blendergrid, a cloud services company that lets individual users render their project in the cloud where the work is split up into multiple different computers, thus, cutting down on render time. Blendergrid allows users to only pay for the resources that they end up using. It also offers a moneyback guarantee if the rendering process happens to fail before it finishes. The FZRandomizer collaboration with Blendergrid allows to render large scale 3D NFT collections fast.

To help Blendergrid users learn the proposed workflow, the company has released a detailed blog post that describes the entire process of creating randomized NFT-like art using the base model of Blender’s mascot, Suzanne. The blog post also links to a screencast that offers the same information in video format. The tutorial makes heavy use of Blender’s “Scene Collections” feature. It shows readers, with plenty of screenshots, exactly how the Blender scene should be set up, how FZRandomizer should be configured, and how the output image formats should be configured. It also explains how the same project can be rendered using the cloud-backed infrastructure offered by Blendergrid. The blog post also adds that the Blendergrid cluster doesn’t even need FZRandomizer installed on it as everything gets baked into the “.blend” file and just works.

For more information about Blendergrid, contact the company here:

Blendergrid

Richard van der Oost

(062) 527-6029

[email protected]

Waldorpstraat 1262, 2521CZ The Hague, Netherlands

