How to Delete History from Google App – Wccftech

Ads

Credits: Unsplash Arkan Perdana

it has been a while since Google released an update that would allow you to delete 15 minutes of your history from the Google app. While this might sound like a strange feature to roll out, especially when you look at the fact that it only allows you to delete the last 15 minutes from search history and not more than that, it actually might prove useful to a lot of people who are searching for sensitive or personal information. The feature is now finally rolling out to users all around the world and for those who are wondering how to delete history from Google app, we are going to take a look at it.

For those who regularly use the app, the process is not going to be difficult at all as it only involves a few steps. However, for those who are new to the app and are not using it as frequently, things might be different. Still, we are going to focus on how things work, regardless.

Tired of Your iPhone? You Can Easily Switch to Android Now

Now, if you are still wondering how to delete history from the Google app, simply follow the steps below and you will be off to the races. Remember, following this guide will only allow you to delete the last 15 minutes of search history from the app, no more than that.

So, with everything said and done, let’s follow the guide.

Step 1: On your phone, search for the Google search app and open it.

Step 2: Once the app is opened, tap on your profile picture in the top right corner.



Facebook Wants to Make it Easier for You to Find Your Groups

Step 3: Now, look for an option called Delete last 15 minutes.





Step 4: All you have to do is tap that option and the app will start deleting the history right away.



However, if it at some point you have a change of heart and you don’t want to delete history from Google app, you can always cancel it and it will prevent that from happening.

Honestly, even after using this feature once or twice, I still fail to see the point for it. Sure, I might want to hide some embarassing searches about watches and horology, but nothing about this feature makes sense considering how it just deletes the past 15 minutes of your recent search history and nothing more than that.

Still, the process is right there in front of you, so if you are still wondering, this is your way to get things done.

Stay in the loop

Straight to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

For latest tech news in your inbox, once a day!

source