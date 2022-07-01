World War Armies: The WWII-themed strategy game is now available on Android and iOS – GamingonPhone

Ads

After a successful period of testing and pre-registration, independent developer Hypemasters has announced that World War Armies is now available worldwide on Android and iOS. World War Armies, a free-to-play real-time strategy game, enters combat with an army of features intended to imitate the premium experience of PC RTS games like Company of Heroes and Steel Division while allowing for portable PvP action.

With a wide range of genuine WWII firepower, including soldiers and armor to deploy, artillery, and airstrikes, commanders can lead the United States, Germany, or the newly included USSR into battle. The training mode in World Battle Armies will prepare players for the intense PvP action that awaits them in the skirmish mode, where the winners can take advantage of the spoils of war. Both new recruits and seasoned war dogs can purchase a battle pass to participate in seasonal objectives and gain additional rewards.

The global release of World War Armies introduces a brand-new faction as well as a number of enhancements, including new unit models, battle animations, and adjustable cosmetics to complement the game’s strong emphasis on visual design.

Each WWII-inspired battleground is portrayed in a manner resembling a live-action tabletop wargame or museum diorama. This helps the developers achieve their goal of recapturing the feel of the old PC RTS and gives commanders a magnificent perspective of the battlefield free from any restrictions imposed by the mobile screen.

This provides commanders with an unrestricted view of the battlefield and reinforces the developers’ goal of recreating the classic PC RTS experience. Additionally, the players will be able to experience:

