How to download videos and photos from Instagram – India Today

Instagram is used by millions of user nowadays and every day, millions of photos and videos are posted on Instagram. Some of the posts are so amazing that you quickly take a screenshot of it to share but what about videos? You can't do the same with the videos because of some Instagram restrictions. However, many people may don't know how to download Instagram photos if you are among them then you are at the place because in this article you will learn how you can download the Instagram videos.

You can download Instagram videos through ‘Instagram video downloader’. With this Instagram video downloader, you can easily download the photos ad videos easily at free of cost.

Instagram Video Downloader is a website through which you can download Instagram videos on your mobile or computer easily. Instagram Video Downloader gives you the option to download Instagram videos in Ultra High-Quality MP4 format. This app helps you in downloading videos without any issues.

Step 1: Visit your Instagram account and open the video which you want to download.

Step 2: Tap on more options and copy the share URL/Copy link.

Step 3: Download the Instagram video download app.

Step 4: Now, paste the video link in the input box, and click/tap on ‘Download Instagram Video button’

Step 5: Instagram video starts playing, click on the ‘Download’ option the Instagram video will be saved to your device.

Here is how you can download photos from Instagram:

Step 1: Visit your Instagram account and open the video which you want to download.

Step 2: Copy the URL or Link of the Instagram photo.

Step 3: Now paste copied Instagram photo URL or link in the ‘Instagram picture downloader’.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Download’ option to view and download it.

