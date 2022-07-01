Use Outlook or Microsoft Office? Malware red flag uses a new twist on an old trick – Komando.com – Komando

AdsCybercriminals constantly update their techniques to make malware, viruses and other cyber-threats as hard as possible for humans and artificial intelligence to spot. Antivirus apps check for infected files and malware, but there’s one kind of attack that humans and apps are relatively bad at noticing.
You’ve probably never heard of a homograph (or homoglyph) attack — but we’ve warned you about how it works many times. In the simplest terms, a clever criminal swaps one character for another, hoping you won’t notice.
Hackers are using this sneaky method to break into Microsoft’s Outlook and Office software. Read on for everything you need to know about homograph attacks and what you can do to stay safe.
You might recognize that “homo” means “same” or “identical” in Greek — and that is exactly how a homograph attack works. By replacing the letters in a web address with symbols or other letters that look very similar, criminals can trick systems into thinking it is legitimate.
It’s relatively easy to tell the difference between www.google.com and www.g00gle.com, for example. But it becomes trickier when browsers translate international domain names (IDN) into ASCII format or when different European alphabets are substituted.
According to research by Bitdefender, all Microsoft Office applications and versions are vulnerable to IDN homograph attacks. Here’s how it works:
This trick is spreading because it really works. Here’s a spot of good news: Bitdefender says this attack probably won’t become as pervasive as other online attack methods because it’s tough to set up and maintain. “However, they are a dangerous and effective tool used for targeted campaigns,” the company says.
Since hackers can substitute letters with other symbols or even other alphabets, you must verify every link before clicking on it.
We’re not just talking about a zero standing in for the letter “O” here. Can you spot the difference between microsoft.com and microsofť.com? The latter web address uses the Slovak lowercase “t,” but you can easily assume it is a legitimate Microsoft link if you don’t pay close attention.
Now is the time to tighten up your cybersecurity practices. Start here:
