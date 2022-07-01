Wear OS 3 Adds iPhone Capabilities But With a Price: More Expensive than a 256GB iPhone 13 Pro Max? – Tech Times

Ads

The Wear OS 3 won’t just work with Android but can also work with the iPhone OS as well. The problem, however, is that users will still have to pay the price.

The thing about buying smartwatches is that it can be quite hard to tell whether it is at a fair price or not, especially when comparing them to an iPhone. Although iPhones are expected to be more expensive, this is not always the case when compared to some of the high-end smartwatch devices.

A new smartwatch was revealed to have iOS compatibility despite not coming from Apple, but it does come with a price.

According to the story by Tech Radar, the Wear OS is considered the biggest overhaul that buyers have seen when it comes to Google’s smartwatch operating systems. The article, however, described it as coming with a disappointment since they were initially not compatible with iPhones.

The limitation of smartwatches being only connectible to Android phones was recognized by Samsung as they decided to add iOs support. The details were laid out on the official site of the wearables and were also confirmed by a spokesperson from Qualcomm to the news site Wareable.

The support for iOS, however, is only available with the Montblanc Summit 3, and despite being an iPhone owner, the smartwatch supports the Apple operating system. The thing about the Montblanc Summit 3, however, is that it costs $1,290, which is already more expensive than a 256GB iPhone 13 Pro Max, as shown on CNet.

The iPhone devices that are more expensive than the Montblanc Summit 3 include the 512GB iPhone 13 Pro at $1,299, the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro at $1,499, and the 512GB iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max at $1,599.

As for the iPhone 14 price rumors, however, the Montblanc Summit 3 will be more expensive than the 256GB iPhone 14 Pro at $1,099. The only models more expensive than the Montblanc Summit 3 based on rumored pricing are the 512GB iPhone 14 Pro at $1,299, 1TB iPhone 14 Pro at $1,499, the 512GB iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1,399, and the 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1,599.

Read Also: Logitech G’s G535 LIGHTSPEED: The Light Wireless Headset Built with Neodymium Drivers

The article by Tech Radarasks the question, “what does it do to justify that price?” and shares the specs of the smartwatch. The Montblanc is packed with a 1.28-inch 416 x 416 AMOLED screen, and comes with 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage.

The device also has a 5ATM water resistance, heart rate monitor, sapphire glass, and premium build. Although the smartwatch can’t be considered an affordable buy, it does come with a more luxurious look.

The Montblanc Summit 3 is designed to look like a high-end watch with smartwatch capabilities which could make it easier to understand. Instead of hosting a more techy-look, the watch goes a more classical route in terms of design.

Related Article: Apple: 2022 MacBook Air M2 to Release by July 15 According to Sources

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the Latest coverage!

source